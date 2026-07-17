EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Costner Spills the Beans — 'Dances With Wolves' Icon 'Selling Coffee to Fund Divorce Bill and Movie Flops'

He explained the characters he has played would never have enjoyed the comforts he adds to his own drink.

Costner said, "The Western characters, they didn't have all the frills. They ain't gonna have creams. They ain't gonna have anything like that, and I don't take my coffee black. I just don't do it."

The movie star added: "A lot of people might think because of the image, you know, I make Westerns, I do this, that that's how I take it.

"I want to run away from that. I'm not a hardcore guy, and it's something very pleasant that I have in the morning."

Another source said, "Kevin isn't pretending everything has been easy. Between the divorce settlement and the money tied up in Horizon, he's had to be more commercial than people expected."