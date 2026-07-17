EXCLUSIVE: Trump Raked in Over $2Billion in 2025, Financial Report Reveals — As Moneymaking Prez Rejects Profiting From Presidency
July 17 2026, Published 3:30 p.m. ET
President Trump continues to rake in cash, RadarOnline.com can confirm, as a financial report released by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics has revealed he made a jaw-dropping $2.2billion in 2025.
The 80-year-old, who rejected a $400,000-a-year salary as president, has rejected claims he has profited from the presidency.
All of Trump's Billions Revealed
According to the report, $1.4billion of that money has come via the crypto industry, including nearly $800million from World Liberty Financial, a company he co-founded in part with his sons, Don Jr., Eric, and Barron. Meanwhile, $635million of that came from the sale of his $TRUMP meme coins.
"It's amazing how much money he's made – talk about genius," celebrity accountant John Bolan declared. The money does not stop there, as the 80-year-old also reeled in $300million from his golf courses and resorts, another $121million from the Trump National Doral, and even made $80million from his numerous legal settlements.
Not to forget the $77million the president reportedly made from his famous Mar-a-Lago estate. The moneymaking president has also tried his hand at several licensing ventures, including fragrances and sneakers, which have helped him make just over $50million.
"He makes gold sneakers, gold cell phones, and he sells them to people who are paying him millions of dollars in profits, Bolan explained.
Trump on Success: 'I've Made a Tremendous Amount of Money'
He added, "He seems to know what is going to sell, what the trend is, or what is coming. He certainly knows how to make money." Trump isn't humble when it comes to his moneymaking ways, either.
The former reality star boasted he's a "really good business person" in an interview with CNBC. "I've made money. I've made a tremendous amount of money, more than I would have ever thought I would have made, and I let people invest it."
The president claimed, "And I let people invest it. I don't even speak to, I don't even know who they are, but it's given to big firms like that are on your show all the time."
While the money continues to flow in, Trump has rejected claims he's profiting from the presidency, instead crediting the stock market.
Trump Faces Backlash Over Moneymaking Ways
"I'm profiting because the stock market is going up. Everybody is profiting," Trump told reporters earlier this month. "Thank you, President Trump."
He doubled down and then asked reporters, "Do you have a 401k? How's your 401k (doing)? It's about up 85 percent." While Trump doesn't have an issue with his billions, not everyone is a fan, including former Trump White House special counsel Ty Cobb, who said on CNN it's the "greatest onslaught of corruption in the history of mankind."
Cobb declared, "This is somebody who every day is devoted to the accumulation of wealth and power,” Cobb said of the president." One of Trump's biggest former supporters, Megyn Kelly, is also not very happy with the recent report.
She recently told Sky News Australia, "The Trump family is grifty. There's been like story after story about all the money his sons are making off of the government, these government contracts they're getting, all that."
Kelly pointed out, "And I love his sons, OK? So I say this as a true fan of theirs, but I didn't like it when Hunter Biden was doing it, and I don't like it when the Trumps are doing it."
In response, a spokesperson for Don Jr. and Eric rejected claims the brothers have benefited from government connections, and called the allegations "categorically false" and "a deliberate distortion of the facts."