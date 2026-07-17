EXCLUSIVE: Trump Raked in Over $2Billion in 2025, Financial Report Reveals — As Moneymaking Prez Rejects Profiting From Presidency

According to the report, $1.4billion of that money has come via the crypto industry, including nearly $800million from World Liberty Financial, a company he co-founded in part with his sons, Don Jr., Eric, and Barron. Meanwhile, $635million of that came from the sale of his $TRUMP meme coins.

"It's amazing how much money he's made – talk about genius," celebrity accountant John Bolan declared. The money does not stop there, as the 80-year-old also reeled in $300million from his golf courses and resorts, another $121million from the Trump National Doral, and even made $80million from his numerous legal settlements.

Not to forget the $77million the president reportedly made from his famous Mar-a-Lago estate. The moneymaking president has also tried his hand at several licensing ventures, including fragrances and sneakers, which have helped him make just over $50million.

"He makes gold sneakers, gold cell phones, and he sells them to people who are paying him millions of dollars in profits, Bolan explained.