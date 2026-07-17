'The View' Co-hosts Slam Pete Hegseth's 'Crazy' New Testosterone Mandate: 'The Manosphere Is in Charge of the Military'

Co-host Sara Haines chimed in, "What are they doing next? Measuring p---s size? This feels like the manosphere is in charge of the military. It’s the stupidest thing I’ve ever heard."

Meanwhile, Navarro pointed out that taking testosterone could have very serious health consequences if not done correctly.

Griffin agreed, pointing to her own experiences with taking estrogen when she was going through the IVF process to have a baby. "I was taking estrogen and a number of different supplements that you have to, for that process, and you should never do that without deep consultation with the doctor," she explained.