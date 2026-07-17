'The View' Co-hosts Slam Pete Hegseth's 'Crazy' New Testosterone Mandate: 'The Manosphere Is in Charge of the Military'
July 17 2026, Published 3:12 p.m. ET
Pete Hegseth was slammed on The View over his controversial new mandate for certain male military members to have their testosterone checked every year, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Friday, July 17, Ana Navarro called his focus on the issue a "little crazy" as the other co-hosts questioned the necessity of it.
Pete Hegseth's Testosterone Testing Mandate
Earlier this month, Hegseth confirmed that male servicemembers 30 years old and older would be subject to mandatory annual screenings to determine if their testosterone was at normal levels. If not, they would be allowed to decide if they want to go on hormone replacement therapy to resolve it.
"It’s well-established science that as we age, testosterone levels often naturally drop," the Secretary of Defense said in a clip shared on the hit morning show. "This initiative, it’s not about artificial enhancement; it’s about restoring and optimizing your natural capabilities, protecting your longevity, and ensuring you have the biological foundation required to sustain the fight."
Pete Hegseth Mocked on 'The View'
Alyssa Farah Griffin helped begin the discussion by taking a personal shot at Hegseth.
"So, it is a fact of science that no man who is confident in their own testosterone levels worries about other men’s testosterone levels. Look it up. It’s in the science textbook," she joked. "I have literally never heard my husband be like, ‘I’m worried about our neighbor and his T levels.'"
Griffin then theorized that type of thinking came from the "Manosphere" and Andrew Tate, as she argued that the idea of equating big muscles with masculinity is so "detached from the reality of the U.S. military."
'This Feels Like the Manosphere Is in Charge of the Military'
Co-host Sara Haines chimed in, "What are they doing next? Measuring p---s size? This feels like the manosphere is in charge of the military. It’s the stupidest thing I’ve ever heard."
Meanwhile, Navarro pointed out that taking testosterone could have very serious health consequences if not done correctly.
Griffin agreed, pointing to her own experiences with taking estrogen when she was going through the IVF process to have a baby. "I was taking estrogen and a number of different supplements that you have to, for that process, and you should never do that without deep consultation with the doctor," she explained.
'A Little Crazy'
Navarro also claimed that Hegseth taking the time to focus on these types of issues felt "a little crazy" given the current political climate, particularly the ongoing conflict with Iran. "We’re in the middle of a war that none of us know when and how it will end. We all desperately want it to end. And in the middle of this war, you’ve got the secretary of defense focused on who’s chubby in the military, the facial hair, who’s got a beard in the military, and now testosterone levels," she continued. "Why don’t you focus on getting the h--- out of Iran?"