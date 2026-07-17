Prince Harry Snubbed After Buckingham Palace Staff 'Rebelled' Against Serving Him: 'We Don't Want Him Here'
July 17 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET
Buckingham Palace's decision to yank Prince Harry's invitation to stay there during his recent London trip was allegedly fueled by a behind-the-scenes staff revolt, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Palace insiders claim King Charles III faced fierce pushback from loyal staffers, who reportedly had no interest in catering to the demanding duke after years of his public attacks against the monarchy and senior members of the royal family.
'The King Had Pushback' From Buckingham Palace Staff About Prince Harry
"(Harry) dithered over Buckingham Palace, and ultimately the invitation was revoked. Sources are telling me it's much deeper than that," royal insider Rob Shuter revealed during an appearance on Maureen Callahan's The Nerve podcast.
It was initially reported that Harry had rejected the offer to stay at Buckingham Palace before making an eleventh-hour U-turn less than 48 hours before touching down in London on July 6. But by then, palace officials were reportedly unable to accommodate him due to the extensive security and staffing requirements.
"The king had pushback from the staff. They didn't want to serve him. They didn't want him there," Shuter said about blowback from palace employees about having to wait on the petulant prince.
There Was A 'Staff Rebellion' Over Prince Harry's Proposed Buckingham Palace Stay
"I'm told there was a staff rebellion, and staff went to their superiors – not to the king – but it ultimately got to the king. They said, 'We don't want him here. We don't want to have to cook him breakfast. We don't want to have to make his bed. We do not want to have to clean up after him," Shuter revealed about what his insiders spilled.
The author of It Started With a Whisper went on to describe how the palace household is extremely loyal to the crown and has been appalled by Harry's treatment of his family since he quit royal life in 2020 and moved to the U.S. with his wife, Meghan Markle.
"They're really angry with him," Shuter said about Buckingham Palace staffers.
'The Prospect of Harry Staying There Was So Upsetting'
"The people who work at Buckingham Palace, like any good job, love the institution they work for," Shuter explained about the staff, many of whom have devoted years, if not decades, to the royal household and consider it a tremendous honor to be part of The Firm.
"So the staff at Buckingham Palace – from the executives to the cleaners – they're really proud of working there. They're really proud of being part of the British royal family institution."
"And to have him come into that, that is so rude to the staff," Shuter noted. "I'm told that was a big part of the invitation being revoked."
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Granted Brief Meeting With King Charles
Harry ultimately stayed elsewhere during his trip to London, which got off to a disastrous start when a judge dismissed his blockbuster phone-hacking lawsuit against the publishers of the Daily Mail on July 7.
The prince then lay low, making only one major appearance in support of the one-year countdown to the 2027 Birmingham Invictus Games.
Markle, 44, pulled out of joining her husband on the trip at the last minute due to security issues, but quietly snuck into England with the couple's two children, Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, for a private family meeting with Harry and his father.
Charles and Queen Camilla hosted the Sussexes at the monarch's Highgrove House country estate on July 10. Buckingham Palace described it only as a "private family occasion," releasing no photos or further details of the closely guarded one-hour get-together.