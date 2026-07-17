Prince Harry Snubbed After Buckingham Palace Staff 'Rebelled' Against Serving Him: 'We Don't Want Him Here'

"(Harry) dithered over Buckingham Palace, and ultimately the invitation was revoked. Sources are telling me it's much deeper than that," royal insider Rob Shuter revealed during an appearance on Maureen Callahan's The Nerve podcast.

It was initially reported that Harry had rejected the offer to stay at Buckingham Palace before making an eleventh-hour U-turn less than 48 hours before touching down in London on July 6. But by then, palace officials were reportedly unable to accommodate him due to the extensive security and staffing requirements.

"The king had pushback from the staff. They didn't want to serve him. They didn't want him there," Shuter said about blowback from palace employees about having to wait on the petulant prince.