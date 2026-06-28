EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry's Royal Reunion — The Firm's Biggest Pariah Set to Hole Up in Buckingham Palace for Controversial Summer UK Visit

Harry, who some have labeled the Firm's biggest pariah, is set to be joined by Markle, 44, and their children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five.

The visit would be the first time the family has returned to Britain together since the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022.

The decision follows months of uncertainty surrounding Harry's efforts to secure taxpayer-funded protection during visits to the UK and comes after an offer from King Charles, 77, to stay at a royal residence.

A source close to the Duke told us: "Harry has become increasingly exasperated by what he sees as an unnecessarily drawn-out process. He went into this expecting clarity within a matter of weeks, having been given repeated indications that a decision was imminent, yet more than six months later, he is still waiting for a definitive answer. There is a growing sense of frustration that he has been left in limbo while trying to make plans for his family.

"For a long time, he was adamant that he would not compromise on the issue of security, particularly where Meghan and the children were concerned. But the Invictus Games mean a huge amount to him, and he was determined to be in Birmingham with his family. Faced with the prospect of further delays, he has reluctantly accepted that staying within a royal residence offers the most practical solution available at this stage and provides a level of reassurance he believes will allow the trip to go ahead safely."