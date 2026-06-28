EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry's Royal Reunion — The Firm's Biggest Pariah Set to Hole Up in Buckingham Palace for Controversial Summer UK Visit
June 28 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Prince Harry is set for a dramatic royal reunion after agreeing to stay at Buckingham Palace during his controversial summer visit to Britain with Meghan Markle and their children, marking a significant shift in the Duke of Sussex's long-running dispute over security and his relationship with the royal household.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, the Duke of Sussex, 41, is expected to travel to the UK next month for events marking the one-year countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham.
Prince Harry Ends Security Standoff?
Harry, who some have labeled the Firm's biggest pariah, is set to be joined by Markle, 44, and their children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five.
The visit would be the first time the family has returned to Britain together since the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022.
The decision follows months of uncertainty surrounding Harry's efforts to secure taxpayer-funded protection during visits to the UK and comes after an offer from King Charles, 77, to stay at a royal residence.
A source close to the Duke told us: "Harry has become increasingly exasperated by what he sees as an unnecessarily drawn-out process. He went into this expecting clarity within a matter of weeks, having been given repeated indications that a decision was imminent, yet more than six months later, he is still waiting for a definitive answer. There is a growing sense of frustration that he has been left in limbo while trying to make plans for his family.
"For a long time, he was adamant that he would not compromise on the issue of security, particularly where Meghan and the children were concerned. But the Invictus Games mean a huge amount to him, and he was determined to be in Birmingham with his family. Faced with the prospect of further delays, he has reluctantly accepted that staying within a royal residence offers the most practical solution available at this stage and provides a level of reassurance he believes will allow the trip to go ahead safely."
The King's Offer Opens Door
Royal insiders said the move amounts to a notable thaw in practical relations between Harry and the monarchy, even if deeper family tensions remain unresolved.
One palace source told us: "The King's view on this has remained remarkably consistent throughout. Whatever differences may exist within the family, he has always believed that Harry, Meghan, and the children should be able to stay within the royal estate whenever they are in Britain. From his perspective, they remain members of the family, and there was never any intention of shutting the door on them.
"There should not be any misunderstanding about what this arrangement represents. It is not being interpreted behind palace walls as some grand breakthrough or a signal that all of the difficulties of recent years have suddenly disappeared. Rather, it is being seen as a sensible and practical solution that allows the visit to take place under circumstances that work for everyone involved."
The source noted, "Harry has repeatedly made clear that his primary concern has always been the safety and security of his wife and children while they are in the UK. The availability of accommodation within a heavily protected royal residence appears to have gone some way towards easing those concerns and has helped create the conditions for the family to make the trip together."
Royal Relations Still Strained
Harry has repeatedly claimed threats to his safety persist despite stepping back from royal duties in 2020 and relocating to California.
He previously lost a High Court challenge and a subsequent appeal over the reduction of his state-funded police protection when visiting Britain.
A further review connected to his security concerns has reportedly been completed, although sources suggest he has yet to be formally informed of its outcome.
The Duke has traditionally declined offers to stay at royal residences during solo visits, preferring alternative arrangements while contesting the security provisions available to him.
His apparent willingness to reverse the position is likely to attract scrutiny from both supporters and critics.
The Birmingham trip is also expected to highlight Markle's growing involvement with the Invictus Games, the international sporting competition founded by Harry for wounded and injured military veterans.