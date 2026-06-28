JonBenét Ramsey's Father Renews Push for Advanced DNA Testing After Colorado Crime Lab Scandal: 'We Can Get an Answer'

Former Colorado Bureau of Investigation DNA analyst Yvonne "Missy" Woods pleaded guilty to four felony charges, including cybercrime, perjury, forgery, and attempting to influence a public servant, after prosecutors accused her of manipulating DNA data over the course of her career.

Yvonne, who worked for the CBI for nearly three decades before resigning in 2023, allegedly altered and deleted forensic data in criminal investigations dating back to 2008.

As part of her plea agreement, 100 additional charges were dismissed. Authorities believe she handled more than 10,000 cases, with records allegedly deleted in roughly 10 percent of them.

District Attorney Alexis King said, "Today, Ms. Woods accepted responsibility not only for individual acts of misconduct but for the full scope of criminal conduct that spanned decades."

Yvonne faces up to 16 years in prison when she is sentenced in September.