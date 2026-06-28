CNN Staffers Using Executive's Office as a 'Psychiatrist's Couch' Amid Fears David Ellison Will Hand Network to Controversial CBS Boss Bari Weiss

According to The New York Times, anxiety inside CNN has reached a fever pitch ahead of the expected completion of the $111 billion merger between Ellison's Paramount-Skydance and CNN parent company Warner Bros. Discovery.

Employees are said to be deeply concerned that a takeover could dramatically reshape the network's editorial direction, particularly if Weiss is installed in a leadership role.

The conservative journalist has already faced backlash and internal revolts at CBS since Ellison placed her atop the news division last year.