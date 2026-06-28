CNN Staffers Using Executive's Office as a 'Psychiatrist's Couch' Amid Fears David Ellison Will Hand Network to Controversial CBS Boss Bari Weiss
June 28 2026, Published 12:30 p.m. ET
CNN employees are reportedly in full panic mode as David Ellison's impending media empire expansion inches closer to reality, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
With rumors swirling that controversial CBS chief Bari Weiss could be handed oversight of the network, staffers are said to be venting their fears so often that one executive's office has become a makeshift therapist's couch.
CNN Staffers Sound the Alarm
According to The New York Times, anxiety inside CNN has reached a fever pitch ahead of the expected completion of the $111 billion merger between Ellison's Paramount-Skydance and CNN parent company Warner Bros. Discovery.
Employees are said to be deeply concerned that a takeover could dramatically reshape the network's editorial direction, particularly if Weiss is installed in a leadership role.
The conservative journalist has already faced backlash and internal revolts at CBS since Ellison placed her atop the news division last year.
Political Fears Mount
Staffers are also reportedly uneasy over Ellison's close ties to President Donald Trump.
His billionaire father, Larry Ellison, has been a major Trump donor, fueling fears among employees that CNN could take a sharp turn to the political right.
As the uncertainty grows, Amy Entelis, CNN's executive in charge of on-air talent, has reportedly become an unofficial counselor for worried employees.
"As the merger approaches, the 18th-floor Manhattan office of Amy Entelis, the CNN executive in charge of on-air talent, has turned into something of a psychiatrist's couch for anchors and correspondents, who often drop in to air their anxieties about the looming changes," The Times reported.
Anderson Cooper's Opposition Resurfaces
The mounting uncertainty has also revived reports that Anderson Cooper is firmly opposed to working under Weiss if she lands a top job at CNN.
The veteran anchor reportedly made his feelings known to colleagues after the rocky end of his tenure at 60 Minutes, where Weiss' leadership sparked widespread controversy.
According to two sources cited by The New York Times, Cooper has privately told colleagues he does not want to work for Weiss.
Cooper wrapped up his two-decade run as a correspondent for 60 Minutes just months after her arrival, fueling speculation that the leadership change played a role in his departure.
Behind the CBS Drama
An insider previously told Status that Cooper was unhappy with the show's new direction under Weiss.
"He wasn't comfortable with the direction the show was taking under Bari, and is in a position where he doesn't have to put up with it," the source said.
Behind the scenes, Weiss reportedly delayed a 60 Minutes segment examining the Trump administration's claims of a "white genocide" in South Africa.
The move allegedly left veteran producer Michael Gavshon "exasperated" over what Status described as "abnormal" editorial changes, adding to concerns about the newsroom's independence.