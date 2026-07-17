EXCLUSIVE: Inside David Hasselhoff's Fiery Intimate Life With Much-Younger Wife Hayley Roberts: 'She's Got More Than She Can Handle'
July 17 2026, Published 2:40 p.m. ET
David Hasselhoff and his much-younger wife, Hayley Roberts, have kept their intimate life fiery over the years, according to a source.
On the Knight Rider star's 74th birthday, RadarOnline.com revisits the beginnings of their relationship and how they have kept their romance fresh.
David Hasselhoff and Hayley Roberts Meet in the U.K.
Hasselhoff and Roberts, 46, met in 2011 at a hotel in the U.K. while the actor was working as a judge on Britain's Got Talent. She asked him for an autograph, which he reportedly agreed to give her in exchange for her phone number.
It was “practically love at first sight,” according to resurfaced comments from a source.
The pair began dating, and seven years later, they tied the knot in Italy.
Inside Their Fiery Romance
Years later, things were still reportedly hot and heavy between the happy couple.
"Women in their early 40s are in their prime, while men in their mid to late 60s often have trouble when it comes time to perform in bed," a source shared. "But Hayley and David joke that in their case, too little s-- is not the issue!"
In fact, their intimacy is so frequent that Roberts wouldn't mind a few days off, the source claimed.
'She's Got More Than She Can Handle!'
One of the secrets to their romance is the Bay Watch star's habit of doing sweet things to show her that he loves her.
"According to wife Hayley, he’s always spoiling her with flowers, thoughtful little gifts and romantic vacations," added the source.
Despite being in his 70s, the source also claimed Hasselhoff didn't need any extra medical help in the bedroom to get things going.
"So when it comes to romance, she’s got more than she can handle!" the source teased.
David Hasselhoff's Recovery From Surgery
This comes as Hasselhoff faces several health concerns. As Radar previously reported, fans worried Hasselhoff looked more frail than usual in May when he was spotted being pushed in a wheelchair and helped into a car by his wife after a medical appointment.
Last year, he got hip and knee replacement surgeries and has been in physical therapy as he recovers.
"For a man who has always been fit and very active and in shape, his recent surgeries have kicked his a-- a bit more than he expected," an insider told Radar.
As the photos made their rounds online, one fan lamented, "At his age it doesn’t take much trauma to cause a great deal of damage. A simple slip can be devastating," and another person agreed, "Time is unforgiving."
Still, others praised him for still looking fantastic and making progress well into his 70s after major surgeries.
One fan wrote, "Seeing the Hoff out and about proves he still has that legendary fighter spirit," and another person reminded trolls in the comments section, "Don't hassle the Hoff."