EXCLUSIVE: Inside David Hasselhoff's Fiery Intimate Life With Much-Younger Wife Hayley Roberts: 'She's Got More Than She Can Handle'

This comes as Hasselhoff faces several health concerns. As Radar previously reported, fans worried Hasselhoff looked more frail than usual in May when he was spotted being pushed in a wheelchair and helped into a car by his wife after a medical appointment.

Last year, he got hip and knee replacement surgeries and has been in physical therapy as he recovers.

"For a man who has always been fit and very active and in shape, his recent surgeries have kicked his a-- a bit more than he expected," an insider told Radar.

As the photos made their rounds online, one fan lamented, "At his age it doesn’t take much trauma to cause a great deal of damage. A simple slip can be devastating," and another person agreed, "Time is unforgiving."

Still, others praised him for still looking fantastic and making progress well into his 70s after major surgeries.

One fan wrote, "Seeing the Hoff out and about proves he still has that legendary fighter spirit," and another person reminded trolls in the comments section, "Don't hassle the Hoff."