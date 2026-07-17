EXCLUSIVE: Disgraced Comic Bill Cosby Ordered to Reveal Whereabouts as Judgment Creditor Pushes to Collect $60Million

Donna Motsinger , who prevailed in her civil lawsuit against Cosby earlier this year, has asked a Los Angeles judge to force the 88-year-old entertainer to answer a new round of post-judgment interrogatories designed to uncover his current location and financial assets as she works to enforce the judgment, Radar can reveal.

Bill Cosby has been ordered to reveal his whereabouts as the woman who secured a multimillion-dollar judgment against the disgraced comedian ramps up efforts to collect, according to newly filed court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com .

Neighbors at one residence reported that Cosby and his wife, Camille, no longer lived at their residence..

In the latest filings, Motsinger's legal team argued that repeated attempts to locate Cosby have been unsuccessful, claiming process servers were unable to serve him at addresses in both Massachusetts and Pennsylvania.

According to the filing, neighbors at one residence reported that Cosby and his wife, Camille, no longer lived there, while another property appeared vacant during multiple service attempts.

The plaintiff is now asking the court to require Cosby to disclose where he currently resides, identify where he expects to live during the next 90 days, and provide information that could assist in serving additional legal papers as collection efforts continue.