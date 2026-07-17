EXCLUSIVE: Disgraced Comic Bill Cosby Ordered to Reveal Whereabouts as Judgment Creditor Pushes to Collect $60Million
July 17 2026, Published 2:30 p.m. ET
Bill Cosby has been ordered to reveal his whereabouts as the woman who secured a multimillion-dollar judgment against the disgraced comedian ramps up efforts to collect, according to newly filed court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com.
Donna Motsinger, who prevailed in her civil lawsuit against Cosby earlier this year, has asked a Los Angeles judge to force the 88-year-old entertainer to answer a new round of post-judgment interrogatories designed to uncover his current location and financial assets as she works to enforce the judgment, Radar can reveal.
Disgraced Bill Cosby Missing?
In the latest filings, Motsinger's legal team argued that repeated attempts to locate Cosby have been unsuccessful, claiming process servers were unable to serve him at addresses in both Massachusetts and Pennsylvania.
According to the filing, neighbors at one residence reported that Cosby and his wife, Camille, no longer lived there, while another property appeared vacant during multiple service attempts.
The plaintiff is now asking the court to require Cosby to disclose where he currently resides, identify where he expects to live during the next 90 days, and provide information that could assist in serving additional legal papers as collection efforts continue.
Motsinger's attorneys are also seeking extensive financial disclosures, including information regarding bank accounts, real estate holdings, trusts, royalties, insurance policies, valuable personal property, and other assets that could potentially be used to satisfy the judgment.
The filing further claims Cosby’s attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, declined to accept service of post-judgment enforcement documents on behalf of her client and advised that she may withdraw from representing him in those proceedings.
Plaintiff’s attorneys argued that the position unnecessarily complicated efforts to move the case forward.
Digging Further
According to the filings, Motsinger's legal team is seeking expedited responses to a fourth set of special interrogatories, arguing the information is necessary to identify Cosby's current location and determine what assets may be available to satisfy the outstanding judgment. They contend the requested discovery is critical to advancing post-judgment enforcement efforts.
In a separate follow-up brief, Motsinger's attorneys maintained that the Los Angeles Superior Court retains jurisdiction to enforce its judgment despite Cosby’s pending appeal.
They argued that because Cosby has not posted a bond to stay enforcement of the money judgment, collection efforts may continue while the appeal remains pending.
Latest Legal Battle
The plaintiff also defended serving post-judgment papers through Cosby's counsel of record, arguing California law expressly permits service on an attorney representing a party in the action.
The latest filings mark another chapter in the contentious litigation, which has grown increasingly active in recent weeks as Motsinger's legal team continues filing post-judgment enforcement motions in an effort to locate Cosby and collect on the judgment.
Radar reached out to Cosby's attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, seeking comment on the latest court filings. No response had been received by publication.