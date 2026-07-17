Barack Obama Calls Out JD Vance Over 'Hypocrisy' Related to His Marriage as Trump Admin Continues to Push to End Birthright Citizenship

Vance's apparent distancing of his wife's foreign heritage raised red flags last year, when he told a crowd during a Turning Point USA event at the University of Mississippi that he hoped his wife would convert to Christianity one day.

JD and Usha held both Christian and Hindu ceremonies when they exchanged wedding vows in June 2014, something which apparently still bothers the politician.

"As I've told her and I've said publicly, and I'll say now in front of 10,000 of my closest friends: Do I hope eventually that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved in by church? Yeah, I honestly do," he said during the rally. "Because I believe in the Christian gospel and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way."