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Home > Politics > Pete Hegseth

Pete Hegseth Accused of 'Wearing 17 Layers of Makeup' by Critics After Announcing New Testosterone Screening Policy for Troops

Pete Hegseth has been trolled for appearing to be wearing makeup while introducing a new testosterone initiative.
Source: MEGA

Pete Hegseth has been trolled for appearing to be wearing makeup while introducing a new testosterone initiative.

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July 16 2026, Published 6:20 p.m. ET

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Pete Hegseth has been trolled for announcing his new push for more testosterone in our troops, while seemingly caked in what some joked appeared to be multiple layers of "makeup," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Defense Secretary, who has voiced his displeasure in the past with what he has labeled a lack of masculinity in the armed forces, has been criticized for using cosmetic enhancements of his own to help his appearance.

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Pete Hegseth's New Military Prerogative

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The Defense Secretary announced new testosterone screenings for older soldiers.
Source: mega

The Defense Secretary announced new testosterone screenings for older soldiers.

Hegseth has announced the Pentagon will require service members over the age of 30 to be screened for testosterone deficiency each year. The test would take place as part of the regular annual health assessment.

If soldiers are recommended for treatment, it would then be their decision whether they wanted to choose to receive testosterone replacement therapy.

"I'm authorizing a new screening program for testosterone deficiency for our service members, ensuring you have the right testosterone levels to operate at your absolute best," Hegseth announced in a video on X titled "High-T Department."

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Source: @SecWar/X

The 46-year-old explained the initiative is not about "artificial enhancement."

"It's about restoring and optimizing your natural capabilities, protecting your longevity, and ensuring you have the biological foundation required to sustain the fight," Hegseth explained. "We owe our warriors the absolute best medical care in the world, and this program delivers on that obligation.

"Taking care of your long-term health means ensuring you remain strong, resilient and capable – not just for your next deployment, but for the rest of your life, so you can thrive long after you take off the uniform."

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Critics Go Off on Pete Hegseth

Hegseth has been accused of indulging in cosmetic fixes to help his own appearance.
Source: MEGA

Hegseth has been accused of indulging in cosmetic fixes to help his own appearance.

The Defense Department has yet to release details about how or when the screenings will begin, nor has it said whether there will be estrogen screenings for female service members.

However, online, critics stretched their muscles by rolling their eyes at the proposal.

"Nothing says 'wartime leadership' like the Secretary of Defense filming influencer videos about testosterone," one person tweeted on X. "Is this the Pentagon or a men's wellness startup?"

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Others Question Pete Hegseth's Own 'Masculinity'

Some critics say the former journalist has a rampant ego to feed.
Source: mega

Some critics say the former Fox News personality has a rampant ego to feed.

Others took issue with the way Hegseth presented his idea, with many believing the former Fox News host made sure to gussy himself up before filming his announcement video.

"Ridiculous announcements while sporting makeup and using mood lighting with decorative lamps is Low-T, you alcoholic, unqualified punk b---h," one person railed, as another squealed, "Bro, you're wearing 17 layers of makeup."

And one user simply questioned, "A little insecure in our masculinity, are we, Petey?"

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Pete Hegseth's Pentagon 'Powder Room'

Hegseth reportedly installed a makeup station outside the Pentagon briefing room.
Source: mega

Hegseth reportedly installed a makeup station outside the Pentagon briefing room.

Hegseth has reportedly been obsessed with his glam look before, allegedly installing a pricey makeup room right next to the Pentagon briefing zone to prep for TV appearances.

According to CBS News, the project cost several thousand dollars. However, Hegseth pushed back against the claims and said, "Totally fake story. No 'orders' and no 'makeup.'"

An official for Hegseth then claimed Hegseth was doing his own makeup ahead of TV appearances. Hegseth had been caught powdering his nose with his personal makeup supply before a crucial war meeting with top Ukrainian officials, according to other insiders.

An insider claimed, "It's all an ego play for Pete. He's always been full of himself, but lately his ego is off the charts. He's obsessed with his body, and now he wants to create the entire military in his image."

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