Robert Irwin's Wild Invitation: Wildlife Conservationist Offers Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to Wrangle Crocodiles on Honeymoon at Australia Zoo

"Honeymoon is on the table. I literally have a five-star luxury accommodation, The Crocodile Hunter Lodge, at Australia Zoo," Irwin told Swift, 36, and Kelce, 36, via Access Hollywood.

The Dancing With the Stars season 34 champ went on to describe how unique the eco-lodge is, which is located on Australia's Sunshine Coast in Queensland.

"I mean, you’ve got an infinity pool looking over a paddock full of kangaroos. If that doesn't say honeymoon, I don't know what does," Irwin raved.

The zookeeper even said he'd teach Swift and Kelce "how to wrangle a crocodile...They’d love it."