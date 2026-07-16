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Home > News > Robert Irwin

Robert Irwin's Wild Invitation: Wildlife Conservationist Offers Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to Wrangle Crocodiles on Honeymoon at Australia Zoo

Photo of Robert Irwin, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Robert Irwin offered up his family's five-star eco-resort for Travis Kecle and Taylor Swift's honeymoon.

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July 16 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

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Robert Irwin has just offered up his own five-star luxury resort in Australia as an ultra-private and incredibly unique honeymoon location for newlyweds Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 22-year-old wildlife conservationist had previously volunteered his family's Australia Zoo to host the couple's lavish wedding, but they passed on the destination and chose New York City's Madison Square Garden instead for their July 3 blowout nuptials.

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'Honeymoon Is on the Table' From Robert Irwin

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Photo of The Crocodile Hunter Lodge
Source: Australia Zoo/Instagram

Robert Irwin offered up his Crocodile Hunter Lodge for Swift and Kelce's honeymoon.

"Honeymoon is on the table. I literally have a five-star luxury accommodation, The Crocodile Hunter Lodge, at Australia Zoo," Irwin told Swift, 36, and Kelce, 36, via Access Hollywood.

The Dancing With the Stars season 34 champ went on to describe how unique the eco-lodge is, which is located on Australia's Sunshine Coast in Queensland.

"I mean, you’ve got an infinity pool looking over a paddock full of kangaroos. If that doesn't say honeymoon, I don't know what does," Irwin raved.

The zookeeper even said he'd teach Swift and Kelce "how to wrangle a crocodile...They’d love it."

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Robert Irwin Previously Offered to Host Couple's Wedding at Australia Zoo

Photo of Robert Irwin
Source: Columbia Sportswear/Mega

Robert Irwin promised that his eco-luxury resort and Australia Zoo would offer the couple unique wildlife experiences.

Irwin made the initial offer to host the pop superstar's wedding to the NFL legend in December 2025, although they didn't take him up on it.

"You know what would really, in my opinion, just absolutely make that wedding, is if it was an Australian wedding," he shared on ABC News' year-end special. "One of the things that we do that is the most popular is weddings at Australia Zoo. We have hosted many."

Irwin painted quite a picture of how the setting would make for incredible memories for Swift and Kelce.

"We have this beautiful, and I mean beautiful, location overlooking, like, the African savannah. Rhinos and giraffes are just frolicking out in the open," he revealed.

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Robert Irwin Promised an Australia Zoo Wedding Would Be a 'Life-Changing Experience'

Photo of Robert Irwin
Source: MEGA

He had previously offered up the resort for the couple's wedding.

"It's stunning, and we've had quite a few people get married there, and it's just like everyone says, it's like this life-changing experience," Irwin said about weddings at Australia Zoo.

He added, "So, Travis and Taylor, hit me up. I got you."

Now that the wedding has come and gone, Irwin doesn't have any hard feelings about Swift and Kelce not taking him up on his offer.

"Well, I mean it was between Australia Zoo and Madison Square Garden, you know, it's a long flight, it’s alright, I don't blame them," he told Access Hollywood.

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Had Brief Montana Honeymoon

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Photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got married at Madison Square Garden on July 3.

Swift and Kelce kept it close to home by holding the wedding at MSG, about three miles away from her Tribeca compound.

The pair said their "I Do's" in front of 1,000-plus guests, who then partied the night away at a reception where both Stevie Nicks and Paul McCartney performed for the starry A-list attendees.

The newlyweds reportedly headed to Montana's ultra-luxurious yet highly private Yellowstone Club for a four-day honeymoon before jetting to Southern California to attend Kelce's former Kansas City Chiefs teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster's wedding on July 10.

The pair made their first appearance as husband and wife at the nuptials, where Swift looked gorgeous in a pink strapless floral gown.

The couple has yet to release their own wedding photos from their big day, although a press release revealed Swift's custom gown and Kelce's suit were Christian Dior Haute Couture designed by creative director Jonathan Anderson.

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