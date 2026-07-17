'Brainless Commentary': Fox News Host Jesse Watters Faces Criticism from Viewers After Making 'Absolutely Disgusting Statement' On-Air

However, critics on X had no problem using their words, with many equating Watters' comments to an excuse for "rape".

"So he's really going to laugh about possible rape in the military and overseas by servicemen," one person tweeted. "There is no bottom for this s--t stain."

Another person slammed, "This guy holds the undisputed crown for brainless commentary," while a third person blasted, "What an absolutely wild and abhorrent representation of our servicemen and women."

One person pondered, "Please tell me joking about rape has not become acceptable on your network, @FoxNews?"

And one angry person raged, "What an absolutely disgusting statement, but not surprised since Fox News and Republicans support rapists *cough cough Donald Trump cough cough*."