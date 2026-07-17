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Home > News > Jesse Watters

'Brainless Commentary': Fox News Host Jesse Watters Faces Criticism from Viewers After Making 'Absolutely Disgusting Statement' On-Air

Jesse Watters has faced criticism for his remarks about U.S. servicemen.
Source: fox news

Jesse Watters has faced criticism for his remarks about U.S. servicemen.

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July 17 2026, Published 11:23 a.m. ET

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Jesse Watters has found himself in hot water after making what many viewers are calling a "disgusting" statement about new testosterone testing in the U.S. military, RadarOnline.com can report.

The Fox News host's attempt at humor was so poorly received that even his colleagues were left stunned and speechless.

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Jesse Watters' Remarks Stunned His Colleagues

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Waters was commenting on Pete Hegseth's new mandate that soldiers be tested for testosterone deficiency.
Source: MEGA

Waters was commenting on Pete Hegseth's new mandate that soldiers be tested for testosterone deficiency.

Watters and his fellow panelists on Fox's The Five were discussing Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's new requirement that military members over the age of 30 will be screened for testosterone deficiency each year. If soldiers are recommended for treatment, it would then be their decision whether they wanted to choose to receive testosterone replacement therapy.

The 48-year-old conservative smiled and chuckled as he tried to crack a joke about servicemen who opt for the therapy, gleefully warning women that the soldiers would be overly aggressive.

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Source: @Acyn/X

"You know what's going to happen? The guys that don't need it are gonna take it – triple boost. And then they're going to get out there and women on base, you better be careful," Watters said. "Port calls, women in Asia, you better be careful. Because these guys are going to be wild animals, and you better watch out."

While he grinned at his own attempt at humor, those sitting around him squirmed in their seats, trying to figure out what to say in response.

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Critics Lash Out at Jesse Watters

Watters' colleagues were silenced by his remarks.
Source: Fox News

Watters' colleagues on 'The Five' were silenced by his remarks.

However, critics on X had no problem using their words, with many equating Watters' comments to an excuse for "rape".

"So he's really going to laugh about possible rape in the military and overseas by servicemen," one person tweeted. "There is no bottom for this s--t stain."

Another person slammed, "This guy holds the undisputed crown for brainless commentary," while a third person blasted, "What an absolutely wild and abhorrent representation of our servicemen and women."

One person pondered, "Please tell me joking about rape has not become acceptable on your network, @FoxNews?"

And one angry person raged, "What an absolutely disgusting statement, but not surprised since Fox News and Republicans support rapists *cough cough Donald Trump cough cough*."

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Jesse Watters' Wit Has Run Dry in the Past

The host has sparked backlash in the past with similar sexual statements.
Source: fox news

The host has sparked backlash in the past with similar sexual statements.

Watters has found himself in trouble for making offensive, suggestive jokes in the past. Earlier this year, he apparently tried to make light of Jeffrey Epstein's alleged s-x trafficking empire, suggesting Epstein was "mostly just a fixer, a guy who advises."

He added, "He helps people with their problems. Sometimes those problems are, 'You need a girl?'" and "If you need it, he's got it."

Co-host Greg Gutfeld responded with a shrug and a smirk: "He's a s-x rabbi," prompting laughter from Watters, who then joked that Epstein should perform at next year's Super Bowl halftime show.

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No Laughing Matter

Watters' tried to make a joke involving Jeffrey Epstein's sex crime empire.
Source: MEGA

Watters' tried to make a joke involving Jeffrey Epstein's crime empire.

Once again, social media erupted as viewers called out the hosts for joking about Epstein's crimes.

"Because human trafficking and child rape is funny to these two idiots?" one X user said, referring to Watters and Gutfeld. "This house of cards cannot collapse fast enough."

"Holy h---, not you guys downplaying it too," a YouTube viewer said.

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