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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Trump Busted Falling Asleep As Pete Hegseth Praises Him for 'Rebuilding' the Military — After Prez Claimed He Isn't a 'Big Sleeper'

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It seems President Trump is having trouble staying awake.

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July 17 2026, Published 1:40 p.m. ET

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It appears President Trump is still struggling to stay awake these days, as he was busted trying to keep his eyes open while Pete Hegseth showered him with praise, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Earlier this week, during a roundtable at the U.S. Army War College with the Secretary of Defense, Republican Sen. David McCormick, banker Jamie Dimon, and other business notables, Trump was seen shutting his eyes for a few seconds before opening his eyes again and looking at Hegeth.

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Critics Go Off on Trump: 'This Is Elder Abuse'

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Source: MEGA

Trump has struggled to stay awake several times during meetings and public events.

However, looking at the former Fox News personality didn't seem to cure his apparent sleepiness, as he once again was seen shutting his eyes and remaining motionless for at least 30 seconds.

During his shuteye time, Hegseth complimented Trump by crediting the controversial politician with having "rebuilt" the military. The 80-year-old popped up as soon as Hegseth mentioned the word "president". However, the public "nap" was enough for Trump's critics to call out the oldest president ever elected.

"Trump falls asleep during a public event again. This is elder abuse. It must end. 25th Amendment now," one person raged. The 25th Amendment states that the president can be removed from his position if he dies or is unable to fulfill his duties.

Another added, "Come on, everyone, invoke 25th, Trump is incapable of doing his duties. He b-tches about sleepy Joe... he falls asleep on the world and home stage," referring to former president Joe Biden.

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Trump Seen Falling Asleep Numerous Times

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During a roundtable at U.S. Army War College, the president shut his eyes for nearly 30 seconds.

"With Pete Hegseth talking, how could anyone not fall asleep?" a user quipped, and a commentator suggested, "He has to be bribing the guy doing his cognitive tests."

Trump recently revealed he scored a "perfect 30 out of 30" on a Cognitive test. "...This is my fourth such test, all PERFECT or 120 correct answers out of 120 questions asked!" he boasted on Truth Social. "It is very rare that anyone gets a Perfect Score, especially when achieved four times in a row."

Trump also advocated that "All people running for President and Vice President should be forced to take high difficulty Cognitive Tests." Despite Trump's confidence in his brain, he is no stranger to falling asleep with the cameras on him.

Just last month, the former reality star was caught on camera with his eyes closed while seated cageside during UFC Freedom 250 at the White House. And just days earlier, Trump once again tried to keep his eyes open during a meeting at the Oval Office.

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Trump's Last Days?

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Many have called for the 25th Amendment to be invoke, and remove Trump from office.

While there have been several instances of Trump catching some z's in public, the president claimed, "I'm not a big sleeper anyway," during a speech at the G7 summit in France in June.

The calls to invoke the 25th Amendment have continued, and while the White House has claimed all is well, top Democratic strategist James Carville doesn't think Trump will make it to the end of his second term.

After the release of the bombshell book, Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, by The New York Times' Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, which features humiliating claims about the president, including his eating habits, Carville thinks the backlash will be too much for Trump to handle.

"... If you work in that snake pit, you can't say anything, you can't do anything," Carville explained on his podcast, Politics War Room. "As out of his mind as he is, knows that he's surrounded by traitors. He knows he's surrounded by leakers. He knows that everything he does is going to be leaked to the next person writing the next book."

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The 80-year-old claims he recently got a perfect score in a cognitive test.

Carville then predicted, "When I tell you that this thing is in its last days, I'm telling you this thing is in its last days..." A recent report also claimed Trump had received access to an experimental obesity drug through the FDA's compassionate-use program.

The program is typically reserved for patients with serious or life-threatening medical conditions who are unable to access investigational treatments through traditional clinical trials. However, the White House was quick to shoot down the rumors.

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