Trump Busted Falling Asleep As Pete Hegseth Praises Him for 'Rebuilding' the Military — After Prez Claimed He Isn't a 'Big Sleeper'

However, looking at the former Fox News personality didn't seem to cure his apparent sleepiness, as he once again was seen shutting his eyes and remaining motionless for at least 30 seconds.

During his shuteye time, Hegseth complimented Trump by crediting the controversial politician with having "rebuilt" the military. The 80-year-old popped up as soon as Hegseth mentioned the word "president". However, the public "nap" was enough for Trump's critics to call out the oldest president ever elected.

"Trump falls asleep during a public event again. This is elder abuse. It must end. 25th Amendment now," one person raged. The 25th Amendment states that the president can be removed from his position if he dies or is unable to fulfill his duties.

Another added, "Come on, everyone, invoke 25th, Trump is incapable of doing his duties. He b-tches about sleepy Joe... he falls asleep on the world and home stage," referring to former president Joe Biden.