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Home > News > Megyn Kelly

Megyn Kelly Slams 'Grifty' Trump Family After Prez Made Over $2Billion Last Year — 'I Can't Stand That Stuff'

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Source: MEGA

Megyn Kelly has blasted Donald Trump, branding his business ventures 'grifty' in fresh rant.

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July 2 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET

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Megyn Kelly has slammed Donald Trump and his family, branding their business ventures "grifty," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The podcast host, 55, made it clear she still supports the president politically, but feels uncomfortable with his huge earnings after new financial disclosures showed Trump, 80, earned at least $2.2billion last year, including more than $1billion from cryptocurrency deals.

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'I Can't Stand That Stuff'

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picture of Megyn Kelly
Source: MEGA

Kelly said the Trumps' big-money deals doesn't sit right with her.

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Kelly said, "The Trump family is grifty. There's been like story after story about all the money his sons are making off of the government, these government contracts they're getting, all that."

"I can't stand that stuff," she added.

Kelly stressed that her criticism came from someone who has supported Trump for years.

She told Sky News Australia: "And I love his sons, OK? So I say this as a true fan of theirs, but I didn't like it when Hunter Biden was doing it, and I don't like it when the Trumps are doing it."

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White House Snaps Back at Megyn Kelly

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Source: @MegynKelly/YouTube

Kelly still support Trump politically, saying he's a better president than Kamala Harris would have been.

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Despite her criticism, Kelly made it clear her political support for Trump has not changed.

"But having said all that, it's a binary system. There's no question Trump is reams better than that lunatic Kamala Harris would have been."

She also praised Trump's immigration record, saying: "Trump DID close the border. That counts for a lot!"

The White House dismissed Kelly's criticism, with spokesperson Anna Kelly calling it "the same, tired narrative" pushed by Democrats.

She added that Trump "only acts in the best interests of the American public" and insisted there are "no conflicts of interest."

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Trump's Response: 'They Invest My Money And I Don't Talk To Them'

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Source: MEGA

Trump played down his wealth surge, saying 'everyone is profiting,'

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A spokesperson for Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump also rejected suggestions that the brothers have benefited from government connections, calling those claims "categorically false" and "a deliberate distortion of the facts."

Trump addressed questions about his financial disclosures on Wednesday, July 1, saying he does not personally manage his investments.

"I made a lot of money before I became president. And they invest my money, and I don't talk to them," Trump said, adding that large financial institutions manage his accounts independently.

Responding to criticism over his growing wealth, Trump argued that he has profited simply "because the stock market's going up."

Radar told how Trump’s huge earnings have fueled accusations from sources close to the MAGA movement that the presidency has become "his personal cash machine" rather than a public service.

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Source: MEGA

The president's rocketing wealth may alienate him for MAGA following, claimed insiders.

A longtime Republican activist familiar with grassroots sentiment among Trump's MAGA base told us: "People backed Trump because they believed he would fight for them and were hoodwinked into thinking he cared about the working classes who brought him into power.

"Seeing billions tied to crypto makes some loyal supporters uncomfortable, and most of them have no idea what crypto is, let alone have the resources to invest in it. They feel this isn't public service anymore."

Another MAGA source added: "Many voters won't begrudge Trump's success, but these numbers are staggering. Critics inside the MAGA movement are calling it shameful and asking whether the presidency is becoming Trump's personal cash machine."

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