Megyn Kelly Slams 'Grifty' Trump Family After Prez Made Over $2Billion Last Year — 'I Can't Stand That Stuff'

Kelly said, "The Trump family is grifty. There's been like story after story about all the money his sons are making off of the government, these government contracts they're getting, all that."

"I can't stand that stuff," she added.

Kelly stressed that her criticism came from someone who has supported Trump for years.

She told Sky News Australia: "And I love his sons, OK? So I say this as a true fan of theirs, but I didn't like it when Hunter Biden was doing it, and I don't like it when the Trumps are doing it."