Trump's 'Nepo' Granddaughter Kai, 19, Mocked for Her 'Orange Spray Tan and Bright White Teeth' at 2026 ESPYs — 'She Inherited the Oompa-Loompa Skin Tone'
July 16 2026, Published 11:28 a.m. ET
Kai Trump arrived at the ESPYs looking exactly like her grandfather, President Donald Trump, with bright orange skin.
Critics were shocked when the 19-year-old stepped out onto the white carpet. While she glimmered in a floor-length golden gown, her skin stole the show. However, Kai seemed to miss the mark when it came to her fashion moment, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Kai Trump Mocked For Bright Orange Spray Tan
Kai's gold gown featured lots of glitter with some silver stitching around the collar. It featured a high slit up her leg, and she accessorized with a string of pearls around her neck. She also popped on a pair of gold cuffs and painted her nails a classic white. Kai wore her blonde hair down below her shoulders and flashed the camera some timid smiles.
Plus, she appeared to have gotten a spray tan before walking the carpet – because her skin was bright orange.
Critics were quick to pick apart her appearance, claiming "she's got her grandpa's tan, that's for sure!"
Early in Trump's campaign and presidency, his skin was often dyed a similar orange hue. As he progressed through the political landscape and aged, the skin color appeared to soften a bit, but he could still be caught with a fresh paint job some days.
Trolls pointed out her "orange spray tan," which contrasted with her "white teeth." Another person ridiculed, "She is not stunning and she is covered in fake tan. Just like Trump. They are both orange."
Critics Compare Her Smile to Don Jr.
Some people laughed that the tan "must be genetic," while another said, "She inherited the Oompa-Loompa skin tone."
Other people observed she "has her dad's smile," which one person said wasn't necessarily a comment. They said, "Someone please teach her how to smile." She was heavily compared to both her father, Donald Trump Jr., and mother, Vanessa Trump, who is now dating Tiger Woods.
Some even questioned if her teeth were actually "veneers."
Another penned, "There’s something so oddly manufactured down to the steel-faced Mar-a-Lago smile to the Utah Tan and to somehow a shake and go wig as a cut but for whatever reason the hair got chopped like she Nicki Minaj after she runs through a good wig like she did to the Barbie movie wig."
Kai Commits to University of Miami
Kai, often dubbed a "nepo baby," was invited to the sports awards ceremony as a young golfer, which not everyone agreed with. After all, the star isn't even quite a college athlete yet; she's expected to start her freshman year at the University of Miami in the fall after she recently graduated from high school.
"Milking the family name for all its worth," one person scoffed online, claiming she only made it to the red carpet because of her presidential grandfather, Donald.
Trump 'Nepo Baby' Not Nominated For ESPY
Kai was just one of many faces in the crowd.
The ESPYs, sponsored by sports network ESPN, honor the biggest names in sports every year. However, this year was a particularly fierce competition, especially coming on the heels of the Winter Olympics.
Super stars like Alysa Liu, Jack Hughes, Quinn Hughes, KK Harvey, Laila Edwards, and more came out to celebrate their nominations and snag some awards.