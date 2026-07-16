Trump's 'Nepo' Granddaughter Kai, 19, Mocked for Her 'Orange Spray Tan and Bright White Teeth' at 2026 ESPYs — 'She Inherited the Oompa-Loompa Skin Tone'

Critics were shocked when the 19-year-old stepped out onto the white carpet. While she glimmered in a floor-length golden gown, her skin stole the show. However, Kai seemed to miss the mark when it came to her fashion moment, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Kai Trump arrived at the ESPYs looking exactly like her grandfather, President Donald Trump , with bright orange skin.

Kai's gold gown featured lots of glitter with some silver stitching around the collar. It featured a high slit up her leg, and she accessorized with a string of pearls around her neck. She also popped on a pair of gold cuffs and painted her nails a classic white. Kai wore her blonde hair down below her shoulders and flashed the camera some timid smiles.

Plus, she appeared to have gotten a spray tan before walking the carpet – because her skin was bright orange.

Critics were quick to pick apart her appearance, claiming "she's got her grandpa's tan, that's for sure!"

Early in Trump's campaign and presidency, his skin was often dyed a similar orange hue. As he progressed through the political landscape and aged, the skin color appeared to soften a bit, but he could still be caught with a fresh paint job some days.

Trolls pointed out her "orange spray tan," which contrasted with her "white teeth." Another person ridiculed, "She is not stunning and she is covered in fake tan. Just like Trump. They are both orange."