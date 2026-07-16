'Nepo Baby' Kai Trump Dragged for Insisting 'Politics Isn't My Thing' as Don's Granddaughter Vows to Inspire Young Women Through Social Media Empire

The red carpet reporter for Sportico pointed out that the president "did a very good job with America 250, especially how he was able to integrate it with sports," referring to the controversial UFC event held at the White House on June 14 as part of the United States' 250th anniversary as a nation.

He then asked Kai, "What do you think about the integration of politics and sports?" pointing to the high-profile MMA bouts.

Kai replied that she "stays out of politics completely" because it's "just not my thing," and that her focus is on building a social media presence that highlights her golfing career and personal life, as well as inspiring people through her empire.