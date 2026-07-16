'Nepo Baby' Kai Trump Dragged for Insisting 'Politics Isn't My Thing' as Don's Granddaughter Vows to Inspire Young Women Through Social Media Empire
July 16 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET
Kai Trump has been dragged on social media for attending the 2026 ESPYs and insisting she's apolitical, with critics claiming her close ties to her polarizing grandfather, President Donald Trump, say otherwise, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 19-year-old prominently featured her grandpa and his White House events, including UFC Freedom 250 and the Fourth of July celebration, in recent YouTube vlogs, but maintained politics "isn't her thing."
Kai Trump Claims She 'Stays Out of Politics Completely'
The red carpet reporter for Sportico pointed out that the president "did a very good job with America 250, especially how he was able to integrate it with sports," referring to the controversial UFC event held at the White House on June 14 as part of the United States' 250th anniversary as a nation.
He then asked Kai, "What do you think about the integration of politics and sports?" pointing to the high-profile MMA bouts.
Kai replied that she "stays out of politics completely" because it's "just not my thing," and that her focus is on building a social media presence that highlights her golfing career and personal life, as well as inspiring people through her empire.
Kai Trump Likes 'Showing People That Everything Is Possible'
"I just like showing my life and showing how you can still be an athlete, and you can still enjoy a ton of other things, so I just kind of like showing people that everything is possible," she explained of her booming online presence, which boasts 1.5 million YouTube subscribers, 3.7 million TikTok followers, and 3.1 million Instagram followers.
"And I just love showing the new generation my progress, through college eventually, and how I got to where I am today," the University of Miami golf recruit added, without acknowledging that much of her content includes her family life, which includes her grandfather as well as her parents, Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife Vanessa Trump.
Kai also spends plenty of time in the videos at the president's Jupiter golf course, where she is often seen playing rounds in her vlogs and even did her high school graduation photos at the private club.
'The Ultimate Nepo Baby'
However, critics online took umbrage with Kai's ESPYs red carpet remarks.
"'Everything’s possible' when you literally are a billionaire nepo baby, yes, I'd have that outlook too," one person snarked on X.
"The ultimate nepo baby. She hasn't accomplished a thing in her life, has no life experiences, thinks she has done both, and wants to tell other people how to live. Clueless," a second user huffed.
A third person sneered, "She thinks she's an athlete because her grandpa bought her a golf career? What a weird nepo baby."
"She should shut up. She wouldn't be there if it weren't for her last name," a fourth moaned about Kai's presence at the ESPYs.
Kai Trump Has a Whopping NIL Valuation Going Into Her College Golf Career
A fifth user brought up Kai's golf status, as she has yet to win any major junior tournaments but has a whopping estimated $2.25million Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) valuation as an incoming college freshman among collegiate golfers.
The recent high school graduate already announced her first NIL deal with Accelerator Active Energy in June.