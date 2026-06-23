EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the Surprisingly Strict Rule Slapped on Princess Beatrice and Eugenie By Their Scandal-Mired Parents Andrew Windsor and Sarah Ferguson
June 22 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie may have grown up surrounded by royal privilege, but they were hit by one surprisingly strict household rule imposed by their parents, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The privileged pair's scandal-sunk mother and father, Andrew Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, both 66, banned their girls from eating garlic and onions because of fears over bad breath.
Bizarre Royal Dinner Rule Exposed
Beatrice and Eugenie spent their childhood at the sprawling Royal Lodge in Windsor, where they were raised amid the traditions and expectations of royal life.
While the sisters, now 37 and 36 respectively, enjoyed access to grand estates, historic playhouses, and family privileges unavailable to most children, Eugenie has revealed her parents enforced an unusual dietary restriction during their younger years.
The ban was designed to prevent foods believed to cause unpleasant breath, with onions and garlic among the ingredients reportedly off limits.
Speaking on a podcast, Eugenie explained her parents' concerns centered on what she described as "the breath."
The revelation has sparked fresh interest in the lesser-known rules that shaped the upbringing of younger members of the royal family.
One royal source told us: "People often assume royal children live without restrictions, but in reality, there were countless expectations around behavior, manners, and presentation. This food rule was one of those regulations that reflected how conscious Andrew and Sarah were about public appearances."
Another insider familiar with royal life added, "It may sound unusual now, but there was a belief that first impressions mattered enormously. Even small details such as what the girls ate could become part of that."
The restrictions appear to have faded with adulthood.
Discussing her food preferences during her recent podcast appearance, Eugenie revealed onions and garlic now feature prominently in her meals.
She said: "(My food tastes are) nothing interesting really. Chicken, sausages, always. Potatoes, onion, garlic."
Inside Their Grounded Childhood Secrets
Despite growing up in one of Britain's most famous families, both sisters have repeatedly described their childhood as relatively normal.
In a 2018 interview, Beatrice reflected on her early years and described her upbringing as "regular."
Eugenie has also credited her parents with helping them navigate intense media scrutiny.
She said, "We've had some serious grounding from our parents. They've had their fair share of terrible media interest, and it makes us stronger."
Alongside household rules, the sisters enjoyed access to several unique family treasures.
Among them was a personalized swing set featuring their names, which Ferguson shared in a photograph posted in 2021 showing her daughters reading books while seated on the swings.
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Hidden Treasures of the Queen's Play House
The princesses also spent time in a famous miniature playhouse originally gifted to the late Queen Elizabeth II for her sixth birthday in 1932 by the people of Wales.
The custom-built cottage remained a favorite destination for younger generations of the royal family.
During the 2012 documentary The Diamond Queen, Beatrice gave presenter Andrew Marr a tour of the historic building and reflected on its significance.
She said: "Granny and her sister played here growing up, and they were lucky enough to play here, and cousins and second cousins. It was a big family treat."
Beatrice added, "It's the most glamorous Wendy house ever, and it's really beautiful. And what you're seeing now is it after a year's renovation. It's had a bit of a spruce up, really."
She later explained the playhouse continued to be enjoyed by younger royal relatives.
Beatrice noted: "I understand now (Queen Elizabeth) likes to come back and visit, and it's wonderful that we can have, say, Granny's a great-grandmother now, so we can have Savannah (Phillips – Elizabeth's oldest great-grandchild) come and play in here now as well, and her other great-grandchildren."