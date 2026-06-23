EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the Surprisingly Strict Rule Slapped on Princess Beatrice and Eugenie By Their Scandal-Mired Parents Andrew Windsor and Sarah Ferguson

Beatrice and Eugenie spent their childhood at the sprawling Royal Lodge in Windsor, where they were raised amid the traditions and expectations of royal life.

While the sisters, now 37 and 36 respectively, enjoyed access to grand estates, historic playhouses, and family privileges unavailable to most children, Eugenie has revealed her parents enforced an unusual dietary restriction during their younger years.

The ban was designed to prevent foods believed to cause unpleasant breath, with onions and garlic among the ingredients reportedly off limits.

Speaking on a podcast, Eugenie explained her parents' concerns centered on what she described as "the breath."

The revelation has sparked fresh interest in the lesser-known rules that shaped the upbringing of younger members of the royal family.