Secrets of 'Pretty Woman' As Iconic Movie Marks 35th Anniversary — From No Nudity Clause to the Two A-Listers Who Almost Took Places of Richard Gere and Julia Roberts

Some names that were thrown out to replace the original suggestion of Gere and Roberts included Michelle Pfeiffer and Al Pacino, though he also turned down the gig.

Luckily for fans, Gere was able to be convinced to get on board with the role when the film was moved to Disney and a rewrite of the characters ensued that saw Edward as less toxic.

Marshall said: "It would definitely have been a different movie had it been Al Pacino and Michelle Pfeiffer.

"It might have been closer to the original script and maybe not have had a happy ending. But the chemistry between Julia and Richard, it is palpable on screen, it was palpable in auditions."