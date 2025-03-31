Secrets of 'Pretty Woman' As Iconic Movie Marks 35th Anniversary — From No Nudity Clause to the Two A-Listers Who Almost Took Places of Richard Gere and Julia Roberts
As Pretty Woman celebrates its 35th anniversary, RadarOnline.com can reveal the little-known secrets behind the hit rom-com, including the celebrities who were almost cast instead of the now-iconic duo of Julia Roberts and Richard Gere.
While director Garry Marshall's film appeared to be a chick-flick on the surface, the movie's lessons in ambition, self-worth and boundaries have stood the test of time.
Ironically, some of the film's most memorable moments were actually not in the original script.
In one instance, Gere's character, Edward, snaps a jewelry case shut when presenting Roberts' Vivian with a ruby and diamond necklace.
Marshall later revealed he kept that scene a secret from Roberts in order to elicit a truly shocked reaction – and it worked. Roberts' cackle during the scene was truly authentic and added to the charm of the film.
While Gere and Roberts' palpable chemistry played a major factor in the film's success, not everyone was convinced about the duo being cast in the lead roles.
When producer Gary Goldstein tapped Gere and Roberts for the roles of Edward and Vivian, the actress was all in – but her counterpart turned down the role.
Gere was said to initially shoot down the role because of Edward's characterization. Then, discussions took place to pivot in an entirely different direction – one that did not include the Notting Hill star.
Some names that were thrown out to replace the original suggestion of Gere and Roberts included Michelle Pfeiffer and Al Pacino, though he also turned down the gig.
Luckily for fans, Gere was able to be convinced to get on board with the role when the film was moved to Disney and a rewrite of the characters ensued that saw Edward as less toxic.
Marshall said: "It would definitely have been a different movie had it been Al Pacino and Michelle Pfeiffer.
"It might have been closer to the original script and maybe not have had a happy ending. But the chemistry between Julia and Richard, it is palpable on screen, it was palpable in auditions."
Roberts opened up about the film's original script and iconic scenes added in the rewrite during a 2019 interview.
The actress revealed the fire escape scene, in which Vivian "rescues (Edward) right back," was not part of the original, much darker version of the film, which was also set to be called "3,000" in reference to the amount of money her character is paid by Edward.
She said: "(They) threw her out of the car, threw the money on top of her, as memory serves, and just sort of drove away, leaving her in some dirty alley."
Despite the film being about a sex worker, audiences were initially surprised to learn there was no nudity in the film – and that was because Roberts was just 20 years old when she played the infamous role.
With Roberts turning 21 during production, she insisted she would only take the role if she did not have to strip down.
Roberts, a Hollywood newcomer at the time, later said she would be so anxious during the romantic scenes that she broke out in hives.
The actress said: "I had never done this kind of stuff before – and I was really nervous. I'd get hives. They'd say, 'Kiss,' and I'd get a hive."