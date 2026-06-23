Scientist, 53, Found Dead in National Forest 11 Months After Vanishing — As Two Bizarre Items Found Near Her Remains Spark Fresh Doubts Over 'Suicide' Theory

One of 10 missing scientists was found dead in a national forest carrying two telling items – her toothbrush and thyroid medication, RadarOnline.com has learned. Melissa Casias, a 53-year-old administrative assistant at Los Alamos National Laboratory, was found dead on May 28, 2026, in the McGaffey Ridge area of the Carson National Forest.

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Melissa Casias' Body Found Next to Handgun

Source: Facebook/Family of Melissa Casias Casias went missing in 2025.

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Alongside her body, a handgun was uncovered, but her cause of death was not immediately determined. However, Casias' other two items could be a very telling sign, according to experts. Los Angeles Magazine contributor Lauren Conlin told NewsNation the personal items are "things that might indicate you're planning to stay alive," potentially shutting down suicide theories. There were also other key components missing from the scene. Despite being found with a handgun, which her family claimed did not belong to her, there was no ammunition. A private investigator hired by Casias' parents told the Daily Mail the victim suffered from a gunshot wound to the head, information that was not publicly confirmed by police. The New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator reportedly did not find any projectiles in her skull during an initial CT scan.

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Questions About Ammo

Source: Facebook/Family of Melissa Casias Investigators don't believe she was looking to harm herself.

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Independent investigators worried about the lack of ammo, believing it could be key in cracking the case. Morgan Wright, founder and CEO of the National Center for Open and Unsolved Cases, told NewsNation some ammo expands while other can pass right through a body. Determining the type of ammo, he claimed, could help investigators better understand why it wasn't present at the scene. Plus, the state of Casia's body itself raised a red flag for Wright. "You don't get slumped up on a tree," Wright claimed. "Most of the time, in every crime scene I've worked on, there are skeletonized remains, and there's no connective tissue left. Everything's on the ground in pieces."

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Her Family Publicly Mourns the Loss

Source: Facebook/Family of Melissa Casias The investigation into Casias' death is still ongoing.

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Casias was reported missing on June 26, 2025 after she failed to arrive to work and did not return home. According to New Mexico police, "Family later discovered that her personal belongings, including her purse, identification, and cell phones, had been left behind, prompting concern for her welfare and a missing person investigation." The statement concluded: "The New Mexico State Police extend their deepest condolences to the Casias and Mondragon families during this difficult time." Authorities launched an "extensive investigation" into the case, and it remains active. Her family also confirmed her death in a statement of their own. “We confirm that the remains found in Rio Chiquito are Melissa. There will be more information to come, but what we can tell you now is she was located in an area previously searched," their statement read. "This is a lot to process, our hearts are heavy, and we fully intend to continue to pursue answers for justice."

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Government Launches Investigation Into Missing Scientist

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Source: MEGA The House Oversight Committee took a particular look into the case of the missing scientists.