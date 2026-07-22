EXCLUSIVE: Jill Biden Booked in Sales Scam — Critics Claim She Blew Up Numbers of Biography Copies Sold
July 22 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Former first lady Jill Biden is embroiled in a humiliating scandal after the autobiography detailing her days in the Oval Office rocketed to No. 1 on The New York Times bestseller list before mysteriously and abruptly vanishing into the literary basement, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Eagle-eyed critics are charging the sales of Biden's tome View From the East Wing: A Memoir were inflated by an orchestrated barrage of bulk book orders to feign demand, but then sales fell off a cliff.
Book Vanishes After Brief Success
Debuting at No. 1 on June 2, the 299-page book slid to number 3 the following week before quickly falling off the prestigious NYT list altogether.
Political analyst Ned Silver was the first to spot the alleged sales scam, calling it "astro-turfed," a slang term referring to using deceptive marketing practices to make a book appear popular.
"It debuted at #1 on the NYT due to astro-turfed bulk orders... and is now 'completely' off the list 2 weeks later," Silver explains in a social media post. "Very rare for a '#1' to fall that fast. Virtually no one except political reporters are actually reading it."
Book Tour Sparks Fresh Backlash
Conservative radio talk show host Jesse Kelly joined the scrum by posting on X: "Writing books is how Democrats get rich. How does this work because nobody wants to buy sad books? They get a huge advance. 6 or 7 figures. Then various communist 'non-profits' and other groups buy the books in bulk."
He added: "It's a bestseller, but nobody reads it. Rinse and repeat."
Biden's speaking tour promoting the book is now raising more eyebrows than the bookgate scandal after she began making hard-to-believe excuses when questioned about her doddering 83-year-old husband Joe Biden's cognitive well-being during his presidency.
Jill Defends Husband's Mental Fitness
"The doctors did assure us he was healthy," Jill, 75, said with a straight face during a TV interview. "And I saw him doing the job every single day."
Joe was forced to drop out of the 2024 presidential race and abandon his reelection bid following a disastrous debate against political rival and current President Donald Trump.