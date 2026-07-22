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EXCLUSIVE: Jill Biden Booked in Sales Scam — Critics Claim She Blew Up Numbers of Biography Copies Sold

Jill Biden has been facing a sales scam claims as critics question the reported number of biography copies sold.
Source: MEGA

Jill Biden has been facing a sales scam claims as critics question the reported number of biography copies sold.

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July 22 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

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Former first lady Jill Biden is embroiled in a humiliating scandal after the autobiography detailing her days in the Oval Office rocketed to No. 1 on The New York Times bestseller list before mysteriously and abruptly vanishing into the literary basement, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Eagle-eyed critics are charging the sales of Biden's tome View From the East Wing: A Memoir were inflated by an orchestrated barrage of bulk book orders to feign demand, but then sales fell off a cliff.

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Book Vanishes After Brief Success

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Political analyst Ned Silver alleged Jill Biden's memoir reached No. 1 through 'astro-turfed' bulk book orders.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Political analyst Ned Silver alleged Jill Biden's memoir reached No. 1 through 'astro-turfed' bulk book orders.

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Debuting at No. 1 on June 2, the 299-page book slid to number 3 the following week before quickly falling off the prestigious NYT list altogether.

Political analyst Ned Silver was the first to spot the alleged sales scam, calling it "astro-turfed," a slang term referring to using deceptive marketing practices to make a book appear popular.

"It debuted at #1 on the NYT due to astro-turfed bulk orders... and is now 'completely' off the list 2 weeks later," Silver explains in a social media post. "Very rare for a '#1' to fall that fast. Virtually no one except political reporters are actually reading it."

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Book Tour Sparks Fresh Backlash

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Jesse Kelly claimed bulk purchases, not readers, helped make Biden's memoir a bestseller.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Jesse Kelly claimed bulk purchases, not readers, helped make Biden's memoir a bestseller.

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Conservative radio talk show host Jesse Kelly joined the scrum by posting on X: "Writing books is how Democrats get rich. How does this work because nobody wants to buy sad books? They get a huge advance. 6 or 7 figures. Then various communist 'non-profits' and other groups buy the books in bulk."

He added: "It's a bestseller, but nobody reads it. Rinse and repeat."

Biden's speaking tour promoting the book is now raising more eyebrows than the bookgate scandal after she began making hard-to-believe excuses when questioned about her doddering 83-year-old husband Joe Biden's cognitive well-being during his presidency.

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Jill Defends Husband's Mental Fitness

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Joe Biden's cognitive health came under renewed scrutiny after Jill defended his fitness during a TV interview.
Source: Will Oliver - Pool via CNP / MEGA

Joe Biden's cognitive health came under renewed scrutiny after Jill defended his fitness during a TV interview.

"The doctors did assure us he was healthy," Jill, 75, said with a straight face during a TV interview. "And I saw him doing the job every single day."

Joe was forced to drop out of the 2024 presidential race and abandon his reelection bid following a disastrous debate against political rival and current President Donald Trump.

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