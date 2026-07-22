EXCLUSIVE: Jill Biden Booked in Sales Scam — Critics Claim She Blew Up Numbers of Biography Copies Sold

Eagle-eyed critics are charging the sales of Biden's tome View From the East Wing: A Memoir were inflated by an orchestrated barrage of bulk book orders to feign demand, but then sales fell off a cliff.

Former first lady Jill Biden is embroiled in a humiliating scandal after the autobiography detailing her days in the Oval Office rocketed to No. 1 on The New York Times bestseller list before mysteriously and abruptly vanishing into the literary basement, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Debuting at No. 1 on June 2, the 299-page book slid to number 3 the following week before quickly falling off the prestigious NYT list altogether.

Political analyst Ned Silver was the first to spot the alleged sales scam, calling it "astro-turfed," a slang term referring to using deceptive marketing practices to make a book appear popular.

"It debuted at #1 on the NYT due to astro-turfed bulk orders... and is now 'completely' off the list 2 weeks later," Silver explains in a social media post. "Very rare for a '#1' to fall that fast. Virtually no one except political reporters are actually reading it."