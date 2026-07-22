EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Cracks Down on Birthright Spies — President Ferreting Out American-Born Foreign Agents

Trump, 80, immediately ordered the Department of Justice (DOJ) to ramp up a scorched-earth mission to ferret out and shut down "baby factories" suspected of spitting out roughly 30,000 children a year and arresting organizers and the mothers on fraud charges.

As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, intelligence experts believe the well-organized baby factories produce children who are sent back to China or Russia to get training before returning to America as young adults ready to carry out espionage operations.

"Regrettably, the American system is exploited each year by thousands of foreigners who travel to the United States under false pretenses to give birth and secure citizenship for their child," Colin McDonald, the head of the DOJ's fraud division, wrote in a memo to staffers ordering them to clamp down on the baby mills.

"The Department of Justice will zealously protect the sanctity of United States citizenship by investigating and prosecuting those who fraudulently exploit our immigration system."

Former Army Maj. Gen. Paul Vallely told RadarOnline.com the Chinese government may already have two battle-ready divisions – or 15,000 trained soldiers – already embedded in the U.S.