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EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Cracks Down on Birthright Spies — President Ferreting Out American-Born Foreign Agents

Donald Trump has targeted birthright spies and American-born foreign agents under a new enforcement effort.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has targeted birthright spies and American-born foreign agents under a new enforcement effort.

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July 22 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

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President Donald Trump has vowed to crack down on cunning foreign nationals taking advantage of U.S. birthright citizenship and creating a massive army of American-born enemy combatants loyal to communist regimes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The commander-in-chief declared war on the nefarious scheme shortly after the Supreme Court, in a 6-3 ruling, upheld that the 14th Amendment ensures citizenship for all children born on American soil – even if their parents entered the country illegally.

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Trump Targets Alleged Baby Factories

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Colin McDonald said the DOJ will investigate and prosecute those accused of exploiting the U.S. immigration system through alleged 'baby factories.'
Source: Will Oliver - Pool via CNP / MEGA

Colin McDonald said the DOJ will investigate and prosecute those accused of exploiting the U.S. immigration system through alleged 'baby factories.'

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Trump, 80, immediately ordered the Department of Justice (DOJ) to ramp up a scorched-earth mission to ferret out and shut down "baby factories" suspected of spitting out roughly 30,000 children a year and arresting organizers and the mothers on fraud charges.

As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, intelligence experts believe the well-organized baby factories produce children who are sent back to China or Russia to get training before returning to America as young adults ready to carry out espionage operations.

"Regrettably, the American system is exploited each year by thousands of foreigners who travel to the United States under false pretenses to give birth and secure citizenship for their child," Colin McDonald, the head of the DOJ's fraud division, wrote in a memo to staffers ordering them to clamp down on the baby mills.

"The Department of Justice will zealously protect the sanctity of United States citizenship by investigating and prosecuting those who fraudulently exploit our immigration system."

Former Army Maj. Gen. Paul Vallely told RadarOnline.com the Chinese government may already have two battle-ready divisions – or 15,000 trained soldiers – already embedded in the U.S.

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China Exploits Birthright Law, Warns

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Paul Vallely warned China could use children born through birthright citizenship for future espionage operations.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Paul Vallely warned China could use children born through birthright citizenship for future espionage operations.

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"Countries like China have taken advantage of the birthright law for years, and once the children grow older, they can be used for whatever means their leaders see fit," Vallely warned.

The tough-as-nails Trump administration is also thinking about limiting or banning pregnant foreigners from entering America on tourist visas.

"You have to now think very carefully about who you let into your country, even on a temporary basis because [of]... birth tourism," said Trump's top aide Stephen Miller.

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Trump Urges Congress To Act

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Donald Trump urged Congress to begin ending birthright citizenship, calling the Supreme Court's ruling 'bad for our Country.'
Source: MPI34/Capital Pictures / MEGA

Donald Trump urged Congress to begin ending birthright citizenship, calling the Supreme Court's ruling 'bad for our Country.'

The president has also launched an aggressive campaign to end birthright citizenship through legislation – calling the Supreme Court's decision "bad for our Country" in a Truth Social post.

"Congress should start TODAY to work on ending expensive and unfair to our Country, Birthright Citizenship. They will have my Complete and Total Support."

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