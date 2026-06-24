EXCLUSIVE: Jill Biden Accused of 'Lying on Live TV' — Experts Tell Us Former First Lady is Full of It
June 24 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Former first lady Jill Biden was lying through her teeth during multiple recent TV interviews – according to two renowned body language experts commissioned exclusively by RadarOnline.com to forensically examine her behavior and words as she was asked tough questions about what she knew about husband Joe Biden's cognitive wellbeing during his presidency.
"She was being asked pointed questions, and she was not able to answer them," said Dr. Lillian Glass, noting that during the interviews, Jill would often lean back and lower her shoulders and head before ducking a question.
"It was terrible watching her body language going through all the contortions of not being authentic."
Body Language Raises Fresh Questions
Fellow body language expert Susan Constantine came to the same conclusion after examining Jill's interviews on NBC's Today with hard-hitting anchor Craig Melvin and on CBS News Sunday Morning with Rita Braver to shill her book View From the East Wing: A Memoir.
"The way she avoids answering the questions, rather than give you an explanation – a yes or no answer – is always a sign of deception," Constantine noted.
"She was controlling her body language, but you could see it leak through with frustration, worry lines on her forehead... the swallowing, the smirk of contempt at one point, the way she also laughed off a few questions to relieve stress. There were a myriad of indicators that she wasn't being truthful."
Biden's Decline Claims Resurface
As readers recalled, RadarOnline.com was among the first outlets to expose Biden's apparent cognitive decline. Ultimately, the 83-year-old politician was forced to drop out of the 2024 presidential race and abandon his reelection bid following a disastrous debate against political rival – and current commander in chief – Donald Trump.
Asked about Joe's decision to run for a second term, 75-year-old Jill began making excuses about her husband getting "older," adding, "we all saw him aging. There were words that he would forget, but we were all aging."
Joe has also pushed back on claims of cognitive decline during his final year in office.
Jill insisted: "The doctors did assure us he was healthy. And I saw him doing the job every single day."
Critics Accuse Jill of Deception
However, Constantine isn't buying it – believing Jill "just used a lot of deceptive dodging and lying by omission."
TV pundit Megyn Kelly also came down hard on the former first lady after watching her promote her memoir.
"She bullied every member of the Democrat Party who was even mildly critical of [Joe] on the mental health question – both before and after the debate," the newsgal said on The Megyn Kelly Show podcast.
"She's the one who made him do it. Remember – she was infamously at that dinner where she announced that he's running again to the shock of his campaign aides, [and] they're like, 'What?!'
"She's as bad as he is. She's as bad as Hunter Biden [Joe's trouble-magnet son with late first wife Neilia], as much of a grifter."
Kelly Doubles Down on Attack
Then, citing a 1989 movie about a pair of employees who puppeteer their dead boss' corpse to convince others that he's alive, Kelly fumed: "She's all the things we suspected she was when we saw her Weekend at Bernie's him into the second run, and here she is inadvertently confirming it all."