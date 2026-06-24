EXCLUSIVE: Jill Biden Accused of 'Lying on Live TV' — Experts Tell Us Former First Lady is Full of It

Former first lady Jill Biden was lying through her teeth during multiple recent TV interviews – according to two renowned body language experts commissioned exclusively by RadarOnline.com to forensically examine her behavior and words as she was asked tough questions about what she knew about husband Joe Biden's cognitive wellbeing during his presidency.

"She was being asked pointed questions, and she was not able to answer them," said Dr. Lillian Glass, noting that during the interviews, Jill would often lean back and lower her shoulders and head before ducking a question.

"It was terrible watching her body language going through all the contortions of not being authentic."