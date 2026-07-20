Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo Were Desperate to Not 'Drag Out' Divorce Process — As Ex-Stripper Moves into New Mansion Following Split

"There was never any desire to drag the process out. They both wanted to handle the divorce with respect for one another," an insider told People about how the divorce was finalized in early July after Jelly Roll, real name Jason DeFord, filed paperwork on May 18 in Nashville.

"He’s a very generous person by nature and wanted to make sure the divorce was handled fairly and respectfully,” the source explained.

The duo married in 2016, when he was broke and still an aspiring musician. It was Bunnie's career in the s-x industry that kept them financially afloat before he finally made it big in the early 2020s.

When Jelly Roll finally broke his silence on the split during a concert days after the divorce filing became public, he made an emotional confession: "Me and my wife are best friends; we will always be best friends. She will probably be the only woman I'll ever love the way I loved her."