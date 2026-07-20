Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo Were Desperate to Not 'Drag Out' Divorce Process — As Ex-Stripper Moves into New Mansion Following Split
July 20 2026, Published 7:45 p.m. ET
Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo have already finalized their divorce, less than two months after he filed, as the former couple was desperate to not "drag the process out," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The country superstar, 41, and the former prostitute, 46, ended things on a "respectful" note after their nearly 10-year marriage finally came to an end following a blowout fight over Mother's Day weekend.
Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo Wanted to 'Handle the Divorce With Respect'
"There was never any desire to drag the process out. They both wanted to handle the divorce with respect for one another," an insider told People about how the divorce was finalized in early July after Jelly Roll, real name Jason DeFord, filed paperwork on May 18 in Nashville.
"He’s a very generous person by nature and wanted to make sure the divorce was handled fairly and respectfully,” the source explained.
The duo married in 2016, when he was broke and still an aspiring musician. It was Bunnie's career in the s-x industry that kept them financially afloat before he finally made it big in the early 2020s.
When Jelly Roll finally broke his silence on the split during a concert days after the divorce filing became public, he made an emotional confession: "Me and my wife are best friends; we will always be best friends. She will probably be the only woman I'll ever love the way I loved her."
Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo Divide Up Their Big Money Items
While the exact details of the divorce settlement remained confidential, TMZ obtained the court paperwork on July 17 showing the pair were splitting up such high-ticket items as "an aircraft, cars, homes, and their intellectual properties."
Instead of alimony, Jelly Roll is making a "one-time lump sum payment to Bunnie," according to the outlet, although that amount remained confidential.
Bunnie XO Jokes About Jelly Roll 'Taking Care' of Her in the Divorce
The former stripper hinted that, since she was the one who financially supported the pair during much of their marriage, she would be set after the divorce.
She once famously quipped, "I was turning tricks to pay our bills. I literally went on tour with him and was seeing clients just to fund our life at the time."
On her June 16 podcast, she spoke out for the first time about their split and wisecracked, “I joke around with him, like, ‘Well, you didn’t take care of me in the marriage, but you’re taking care of me in the divorce!'"
Bunnie Xo Moves Into a New Mansion
Bunnie has literally moved on by showing off her brand new mansion in a TikTok video on July 17.
The only furnishing she had was a massive double queen bed with an elaborate headboard. She gave a tour to her comedian pal Matt Matthews, where she showed off her gigantic closet and makeup room, another closet with floor-to-ceiling shelves for shoes, an outdoor shower, and a sunken jacuzzi with vast views across gorgeous green countryside.
Matt crowed, "I'm not even happy for you. This is stupid" about how she had such a gigantic luxury house all to herself, comparing it to a "wellness center."
Noting that the spa held 15 people, he scoffed to the Dumb Blonde podcast host, "You don't even got 15 friends," as she let out a laugh.