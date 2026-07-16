Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > divorce

'It's Messy': Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo's Divorce Takes Ugly Turn After Former Prostitute, 46, Is Caught in Steamy Make-Out Session With Reality Star, 24

Photo of Jelly Roll, Bunnie XO, Dylan Wolf
Source: MEGA; @dylannwolf/Instagram

Bunnie Xo was caught in a steamy makeout session with reality star Dylan Wolf.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 16 2026, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Jelly Roll's estranged wife, Bunnie Xo, is reportedly making their divorce more "messy" after she was seen making out with a much younger reality star, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former escort, 36, was caught on video locking lips with Dylan Wolf, 24, in the country superstar's own Nashville bar, while plans are reportedly still on for Bunnie, 36, and Jelly Roll, 41, to have a baby despite their divorce proceedings.

Article continues below advertisement

Bunnie Xo Spotted Making Out With Reality Star Dylan Wolf

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Dylan Wolf and Bunnie XO
Source: @dylannwolf/TikTok

The duo participated in a TikTok video Dylan Wolf shared two days after they were caught on video kissing.

"It's messy. Everything involving Bunnie is going to be messy right now," an insider told the Daily Mail about the former couple's split and her moving on so quickly.

The Dumb Blonde podcast host and the Calabasas Confidential star were first spotted putting on a PDA display at JR's Goodnight Nashville Bar on the Fourth of July while watching nearby fireworks.

The pair even taped a goofy TikTok video together, where Wolf wrote the teasable caption, "Undeleted Pod coming soon @Bunnie Xo."'

Bunnie and Wolf were photographed out together the following night, getting close, but not making out.

Article continues below advertisement

'I Love Bunnie, She's Great'

Photo of Dylan Wolf and Bunnie XO
Source: @dylannwolf/TikTok

Dylan Wolf said he's 'here' for Bunnie XO even though 'she's got a lot going on right now'

Wolf confessed that he was still in close contact with Bunnie after arriving back in LA, telling TMZ on July 9, "I talked to her earlier today."

When asked if they had plans to "hang out again soon," Wolf replied, "I love Bunnie. You know, she's great. She's got a lot going on right now, but I'm here for her and, you know, she's super sick," in a complimentary way.

When the Netflix star was asked if Jelly Roll, real name Jason DeFord, had reached out to him at all, Wolf said they hadn't spoken.

"But I've got love for both of them and, obviously, they've got a lot going on right now. So, you know, I've got love for the both of them at the end of the day, and, you know, she's single, she's young, and having fun," he pointed out about how Bunnie and the Son of a Sinner singer are no longer together.

Article continues below advertisement

Blowout Fight in May Ended Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo's 10 Year Marriage

Photo of Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO
Source: MEGA

The couple split after 10 years of marriage following a blowout fight over Mother's Day weekend.

Jelly Roll filed for divorce on May 18 after more than a decade of marriage to the former s-x worker.

He cited their separation date as May 9, and Bunnie later revealed in a June podcast episode that the split came after a major fight on Mother's Day weekend that left her feeling "fed up and so tired."

"I just looked at him, and I said, 'Well, file the f------ divorce papers,'" she recalled.

"And in our relationship, that is the one cardinal thing that you don’t say, even though my husband has said it numerous times... But when I say it, it really holds weight because I’m not the type of person who says what I don’t mean," Bunnie explained.

She added, "Was this divorce mutual? No. It was not mutual, even though I told him to file the divorce papers. I was speaking out of anger and just frustration. But was it necessary for us to have a wake-up call and for us to start having these real conversations? Absolutely."

READ MORE ON NEWS
Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin each made news of their own on Thursday.

Savannah Guthrie Announces She's Stepping Away From 'Today' for 'Next Few Weeks' — Just Hours After Craig Melvin's Security Scare

Photo of Donald Trump

EXCLUSIVE: 'Scheming' Donald Trump Accused of 'Deliberately Unleashing Plot Twists on World' to Dodge Scandals

Baby Plans Still On Despite Divorce

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO
Source: MEGA

Bunnie Xo claimed she and Jelly Roll still want to have a baby via surrogate despite their split.

Bunnie said at the time that, despite the split, the pair still planned to have a baby together via surrogate after their long IVF struggle and would co-parent their "nugget" as "one big happy family."

"The kids are still happening," the Mail's source shared, adding that the baby plans are still on despite her rendezvous with Wolf.

"As of right now, Jelly and Bunnie remain committed to expanding their family despite the long and emotional IVF journey they've been through," a second insider added.

"After previously losing embryos, they're hopeful the remaining embryos will lead to a successful pregnancy through their surrogate. They aren't giving up even if their marriage is and will remain over."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.