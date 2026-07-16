'It's Messy': Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo's Divorce Takes Ugly Turn After Former Prostitute, 46, Is Caught in Steamy Make-Out Session With Reality Star, 24
July 16 2026, Published 4:30 p.m. ET
Jelly Roll's estranged wife, Bunnie Xo, is reportedly making their divorce more "messy" after she was seen making out with a much younger reality star, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former escort, 36, was caught on video locking lips with Dylan Wolf, 24, in the country superstar's own Nashville bar, while plans are reportedly still on for Bunnie, 36, and Jelly Roll, 41, to have a baby despite their divorce proceedings.
Bunnie Xo Spotted Making Out With Reality Star Dylan Wolf
"It's messy. Everything involving Bunnie is going to be messy right now," an insider told the Daily Mail about the former couple's split and her moving on so quickly.
The Dumb Blonde podcast host and the Calabasas Confidential star were first spotted putting on a PDA display at JR's Goodnight Nashville Bar on the Fourth of July while watching nearby fireworks.
The pair even taped a goofy TikTok video together, where Wolf wrote the teasable caption, "Undeleted Pod coming soon @Bunnie Xo."'
Bunnie and Wolf were photographed out together the following night, getting close, but not making out.
'I Love Bunnie, She's Great'
Wolf confessed that he was still in close contact with Bunnie after arriving back in LA, telling TMZ on July 9, "I talked to her earlier today."
When asked if they had plans to "hang out again soon," Wolf replied, "I love Bunnie. You know, she's great. She's got a lot going on right now, but I'm here for her and, you know, she's super sick," in a complimentary way.
When the Netflix star was asked if Jelly Roll, real name Jason DeFord, had reached out to him at all, Wolf said they hadn't spoken.
"But I've got love for both of them and, obviously, they've got a lot going on right now. So, you know, I've got love for the both of them at the end of the day, and, you know, she's single, she's young, and having fun," he pointed out about how Bunnie and the Son of a Sinner singer are no longer together.
Blowout Fight in May Ended Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo's 10 Year Marriage
Jelly Roll filed for divorce on May 18 after more than a decade of marriage to the former s-x worker.
He cited their separation date as May 9, and Bunnie later revealed in a June podcast episode that the split came after a major fight on Mother's Day weekend that left her feeling "fed up and so tired."
"I just looked at him, and I said, 'Well, file the f------ divorce papers,'" she recalled.
"And in our relationship, that is the one cardinal thing that you don’t say, even though my husband has said it numerous times... But when I say it, it really holds weight because I’m not the type of person who says what I don’t mean," Bunnie explained.
She added, "Was this divorce mutual? No. It was not mutual, even though I told him to file the divorce papers. I was speaking out of anger and just frustration. But was it necessary for us to have a wake-up call and for us to start having these real conversations? Absolutely."
Baby Plans Still On Despite Divorce
Bunnie said at the time that, despite the split, the pair still planned to have a baby together via surrogate after their long IVF struggle and would co-parent their "nugget" as "one big happy family."
"The kids are still happening," the Mail's source shared, adding that the baby plans are still on despite her rendezvous with Wolf.
"As of right now, Jelly and Bunnie remain committed to expanding their family despite the long and emotional IVF journey they've been through," a second insider added.
"After previously losing embryos, they're hopeful the remaining embryos will lead to a successful pregnancy through their surrogate. They aren't giving up even if their marriage is and will remain over."