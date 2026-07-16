'It's Messy': Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo's Divorce Takes Ugly Turn After Former Prostitute, 46, Is Caught in Steamy Make-Out Session With Reality Star, 24

Jelly Roll filed for divorce on May 18 after more than a decade of marriage to the former s-x worker.

He cited their separation date as May 9, and Bunnie later revealed in a June podcast episode that the split came after a major fight on Mother's Day weekend that left her feeling "fed up and so tired."

"I just looked at him, and I said, 'Well, file the f------ divorce papers,'" she recalled.

"And in our relationship, that is the one cardinal thing that you don’t say, even though my husband has said it numerous times... But when I say it, it really holds weight because I’m not the type of person who says what I don’t mean," Bunnie explained.

She added, "Was this divorce mutual? No. It was not mutual, even though I told him to file the divorce papers. I was speaking out of anger and just frustration. But was it necessary for us to have a wake-up call and for us to start having these real conversations? Absolutely."