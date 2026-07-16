EXCLUSIVE: Why Jelly Rolled — Country Singer Ditched Bunnie Xo 'Because They Couldn't Have a Kid'

Sources said Roll, 41, had not been happy in his marriage to the former escort, 46, for some time, but his management team urged him to try to make it work.

Jelly Roll prayed that starting a family with his wife, Bunnie Xo , would save their troubled nine-year marriage, but when their difficult efforts to conceive a child through IVF treatments failed, it led the Save Me singer to pull the plug, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Bunnie Xo said IVF treatments left her feeling 'a shell of the person I was.'

"With Jelly, his life narrative is as important to his career as the music he makes," a source said.

"His story of being a lifelong jailbird who turned around his life when Bunnie took the reins struck a chord with fans. Ending it would be a career blow.

"Jelly hoped having a child would turn things around, but it just didn't work out. Now he wants to build a new life and realize his dream of becoming a dad again."

Roll has a daughter, 18-year-old Bailee, of whom he was granted primary custody when she was 8, and a son, Noah, 9, who was born just a week before Jelly's August 2016 wedding to Bunnie and whose mother has primary custody.