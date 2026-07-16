EXCLUSIVE: Why Jelly Rolled — Country Singer Ditched Bunnie Xo 'Because They Couldn't Have a Kid'
July 16 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Jelly Roll prayed that starting a family with his wife, Bunnie Xo, would save their troubled nine-year marriage, but when their difficult efforts to conceive a child through IVF treatments failed, it led the Save Me singer to pull the plug, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sources said Roll, 41, had not been happy in his marriage to the former escort, 46, for some time, but his management team urged him to try to make it work.
Fatherhood Dream Drives New Chapter
"With Jelly, his life narrative is as important to his career as the music he makes," a source said.
"His story of being a lifelong jailbird who turned around his life when Bunnie took the reins struck a chord with fans. Ending it would be a career blow.
"Jelly hoped having a child would turn things around, but it just didn't work out. Now he wants to build a new life and realize his dream of becoming a dad again."
Roll has a daughter, 18-year-old Bailee, of whom he was granted primary custody when she was 8, and a son, Noah, 9, who was born just a week before Jelly's August 2016 wedding to Bunnie and whose mother has primary custody.
IVF Nightmare Destroyed Their Marriage
Roll and Bunnie began the IVF process two years ago, but Bunnie said she became "a shell of the person I was" through the medications. Meanwhile, sources said Roll "turned into a freaking nightmare to be around" as the medications he took also changed his personality.
Bunnie said the straw that broke the camel's back came when the pair had a vicious argument on Mother's Day and she openly challenged Jelly to divorce her. Barely a week later, he filed the papers.
Bunnie said the divorce "was not mutual, even though I told him to file the divorce papers. I was speaking out of anger and just frustration."
Jelly Roll Already Dating Again
Both Roll and Bunnie say they are still close and are working on money matters in their divorce settlement, and Bunnie said she is continuing her IVF treatments to have a child with Roll even as they split.
But a source told RadarOnline.com Jelly has moved on: "He's dating again and wants to find someone who he can have another child with. It's incredibly important to him, more than any career damage he may have done by splitting up with Bunnie and seeing the love story his fans embraced come to an end."