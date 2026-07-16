Savannah Guthrie Announces She's Stepping Away From 'Today' for 'Next Few Weeks' — Just Hours After Craig Melvin's Security Scare

Wordle producer Jimmy Fallon originally announced the new show in May, appearing on Today to explain how he had been developing the puzzle as a game show "for the past two and a half years" along with the New York Times.

"I know, we've been holding this secret between us for like, a long time now," Savannah noted at the time about how long the project had been in development.

Fallon brought along clips from the pilot showing Savannah on a glossy set with the famed yellow, green, and gray squares around her alongside an excited contestant.

"We were like, who's the perfect host for this? We need to have someone who looks like they play Wordle. Someone who knows how to run a show and host it," the NBC late-night star said about how Savannah got selected.

"We did the pilot, and you were amazing," Fallon gushed.