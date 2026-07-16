Bunnie Xo's Pals Accused of Hinting Jelly Roll Is 'the Worst Person' as Barstool Podcaster Claims Ex-Prostitute Is Still Under Singer's 'Mind Control'

According to both Jelly Roll and Bunnie, infidelity was not the cause of their breakup. In fact, they claimed they were still maintaining a healthy friendship.

However, it's no secret that Jelly Roll has been unfaithful in the past. He previously admitted in 2018 to cheating on his wife early in their relationship. He admitted it was one of his "worst moments" and described how difficult it was for the pair to work through. At this point, though, there's no evidence he'd been cheating any time recently.

On stage at a show following the divorce papers, Jelly Roll attempted to shut down online speculation, saying, "Me and my wife are best friends, we will always be best friends. I will love her. She will probably be the only woman I'll ever love the way I loved her."

For her part, Bunnie said on her podcast, "J is my best friend. Like, this isn't what you guys think this is. Nobody cheated on the other person. It's literally just we served our purpose for each other."