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Home > Celebrity > divorce

Bunnie Xo's Pals Accused of Hinting Jelly Roll Is 'the Worst Person' as Barstool Podcaster Claims Ex-Prostitute Is Still Under Singer's 'Mind Control'

A photo of Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo alongside a photo of Briana LaPaglia
Source: MEGA; YouTube/Plan Bri Uncut

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo divorced after nearly 10 years.

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July 16 2026, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

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Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll's divorce has spiked concern from the public, and those around the former model – including Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia, RadarOnline.com has learned.

During her podcast, Plan Bri Uncut, LaPaglia, 27, reflected on the couple's divorce, which was an end to a nearly 10-year-long marriage. She offered sympathies to Bunnie, who she claimed wasn't being fully forthcoming regarding the context surrounding their divorce. However, the influencer also speculated the 46-year-old was being controlled by her estranged husband.

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Brianna LaPaglia Claims Bunnie Xo Is Under 'Mind Control'

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A photo of Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo
Source: MEGA

Briana 'Chickenfry' LaPaglia weighed in on former couple's relationship.

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While Bunnie claimed she wanted Jelly to move on and start dating during an episode of her podcast, Dumb Blonde, LaPaglia wasn't convinced.

"She doesn't mean that," concluded LaPaglia. "She’s still under the mind control of (Jelly Roll)."

LaPaglia claimed Bunnie was "still protecting him" since she's not yet fully out. The star predicted Bunnie will look back and feel differently about the situation. After all, LaPaglia explained, she'd been through a similar breakup.

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Brianna LaPaglia Claims Bunnie Xo's Friends Exposed Jelly Roll

A photo of Briana LaPaglia
Source: YouTube/Plan Bri Uncut

LaPaglia pointed to Bunnie's friends.

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LaPaglia further added speculation that Jelly Roll, 41, had done something wrong in their marriage, pointing to Bunnie's friends and their recent social media history.

She said, "And this is why I know that she doesn’t mean that because all of her closest friends are reposting – like her girls that you always see her with – They're reposting the most asinine, crazy, insulting videos about Jelly Roll and how he’s the worst person and how people only like him because of Bunnie."

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Brianna LaPaglia Predicts Jelly Roll Will Opt for 'Trad Wife'

A photo of Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll
Source: MEGA

LaPaglia feels sympathetic for Bunnie following her split.

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Jelly Roll's recent weight loss also became a point of speculation for LaPaglia, who claimed the country star totally changed after shedding pounds. After all, he had a 200-lb weight-loss surgery, which the couple claimed impacted their intimacy at the time.

"He thought that he can do better. He can date someone younger. He's going to go for a 'trad wife.' One hundred percent gonna go for a 'trad wife,'" LaPaglia predicted.

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Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll Shut Down Cheating Rumors

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A photo of Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo
Source: MEGA

Jelly Roll cheated on Bunnie Xo in the past.

According to both Jelly Roll and Bunnie, infidelity was not the cause of their breakup. In fact, they claimed they were still maintaining a healthy friendship.

However, it's no secret that Jelly Roll has been unfaithful in the past. He previously admitted in 2018 to cheating on his wife early in their relationship. He admitted it was one of his "worst moments" and described how difficult it was for the pair to work through. At this point, though, there's no evidence he'd been cheating any time recently.

On stage at a show following the divorce papers, Jelly Roll attempted to shut down online speculation, saying, "Me and my wife are best friends, we will always be best friends. I will love her. She will probably be the only woman I'll ever love the way I loved her."

For her part, Bunnie said on her podcast, "J is my best friend. Like, this isn't what you guys think this is. Nobody cheated on the other person. It's literally just we served our purpose for each other."

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