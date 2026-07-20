Megyn Kelly's Meltdown: Conservative Mouthpiece Implies Michelle Obama's 'Narcissism' Has Kept Daughters From Spending Time With Former First Lady

The conversation began when Kelly played a clip from Michelle's live taping of her IMO: The Look podcast, in which she talked about her strong public speaking abilities and recalled negative articles being written about her while she was campaigning for her husband Barack Obama's presidential bid.

"Oh my God, she is dripping in narcissism, dripping in it. Would you at least feign some humility? I’m embarrassed for you," Kelly claimed once the clip ended. "You’re actually not that great. You’re fine."

"You seem very scripted and artificial to me, if I’m honest. You don’t speak from the heart," she continued. "You didn’t move me at all at the Democratic National Convention. You felt a little recycled and tired, if I’m being honest."