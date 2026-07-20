Megyn Kelly's Meltdown: Conservative Mouthpiece Implies Michelle Obama's 'Narcissism' Has Kept Daughters From Spending Time With Former First Lady
July 20 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET
Megyn Kelly appeared to baselessly suggest that Michelle Obama's daughters are not often seen publicly with their mother because of her negativity and alleged "narcissism," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Monday, July 20, during her podcast, the conservative commentator went on a 12-minute rant against the former First Lady as she accused her of misinterpreting the media to make herself the "victim."
Megyn Kelly Claims Michelle Obama Is 'Dripping in Narcissism'
The conversation began when Kelly played a clip from Michelle's live taping of her IMO: The Look podcast, in which she talked about her strong public speaking abilities and recalled negative articles being written about her while she was campaigning for her husband Barack Obama's presidential bid.
"Oh my God, she is dripping in narcissism, dripping in it. Would you at least feign some humility? I’m embarrassed for you," Kelly claimed once the clip ended. "You’re actually not that great. You’re fine."
"You seem very scripted and artificial to me, if I’m honest. You don’t speak from the heart," she continued. "You didn’t move me at all at the Democratic National Convention. You felt a little recycled and tired, if I’m being honest."
Next, Kelly took issue with Michelle reflecting on the media's comments about her clothing choices over the years.
"Let me tell you something, Michelle. The reason they wrote about your fashion is because, yes, you’re a woman. It wasn’t to diminish you. They do it to every female politician, and it’s not to diminish them. It’s because it’s interesting," the political commentator insisted. "It’s part of your look. It’s part of your messaging. They would do it to men too, if men dressed differently from one another, but they don’t."
"So f--k off with this grievance nonsense. You’re not aggrieved," she added.
She finally called Michelle's relationships with her closest family members, including her husband, Barack, 64, and their children.
"This is what poor Barack has been dealing with for 20-30 years now," she said of the former POTUS, 64. "I mean, no wonder the guy is so gray so prematurely."
"No wonder the girls fled the coop," she continued, referring to Malia, 28, and Sasha, 25, who both live in Los Angeles and are respectively pursuing careers and higher education goals. "And you never see pictures, really, of the four of them."
"I'm sure they're so happy to be rid of this non-stop negativity," Kelly noted. "Negative Nelly all the time!"
Near the end of her rant, the podcaster went so far as to call Michelle a "lying sack of you-know-what," and claimed that "she's never seen a situation in which she's not the victim."
'She Can't Stand Him'
This is far from the first time Kelly has slammed the former first lady.
Last month, she accused Michelle of not liking her husband, pointing to several frank comments and criticisms that she's made about their lengthy marriage over the years.
"These two do not like each other. She cannot stand him," she alleged. "And how do I know that? From her."