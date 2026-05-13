Michelle Obama Opens Up About 'Devastating' Miscarriage and Grueling IVF Battle With Husband Barack — 'We Tried and Tried'

"What I was never told was that the biological clock was real. And I try to tell a lot of young people, a lot of young women, that that clock is real," Michelle confessed while speaking with guest Serena Williams on the May 13 episode of her IMO podcast.

Barack was 31 years old, and Michelle was 28 when the couple tied the knot in October 1992. Both were focused on their careers, his as a civil rights lawyer and community organizer, while she had just transitioned from being a corporate attorney to the assistant to Chicago Mayor Richard Daley

"And Barack and I, we married in our late 20s, took our time hanging tough," Michelle said about how they waited to try for a baby.

"And then we started working on conceiving. I got pregnant once and miscarried, which was devastating," she heartbreakingly revealed.