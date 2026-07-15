Michelle Obama Branded 'Insufferable' After Complaining Media Focused on Her Clothes and Not Her Words During Time as First Lady
July 15 2026, Published 7:50 p.m. ET
Critics have fired back at Michelle Obama after she complained that coverage of her husband Barack's presidential campaign focused more on her wardrobe than her words, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former first lady opened up about her latest book, The Look, during a sit-down at the 2026 Essence Fest, but footage of Michelle lamenting the intense focus on her wardrobe quickly sparked backlash.
Michelle Obama Was Upset That the Press Focused on What She Wore
Actress Kiki Palmer asked Michelle if she had a particular moment when she understood the "power" of fashion.
"Oh, I remember the first big speech I gave in Iowa. It was packed. I mean, I was pulling more crowds than most of Barack's opponents. But it was interesting. The more popular I became, the more of a threat I became. That's when the articles started coming out," the Becoming author said of when she started getting press attention after she had been campaigning for more than a year at that point.
"Some of those first articles would always start, 'She was wearing a purple sheath, and she had on this pair of shoes.' It wouldn't matter what I said. The article would start with what I had on."
She explained. "And I realized, 'Oh, this is how they do women in politics.' This is how we treat women in public life. We diminish them to just what they look like, and not what I'm saying."
'All She Does Is Complain'
One user on X responded to the clip by calling Michelle an "Insufferable, never-ending nightmare."
"She has an incredibly privileged life, and the media has been quite good to her and her husband, but all she does is complain," a second person observed.
"This might be a long shot, but are there any clips or quotes of her saying literally *anything* positive about her time in the White House? Or hell, even just anything positive in general?" a third user sighed.
"The pity party continues. She is the most well-known and most privileged woman in the world, and yet the most bitter," a fourth noted.
Michelle Obama Said She Dressed For the Nation, Not Herself, as First Lady
Elsewhere during the appearance, which aired in place of Michelle's weekly IMO podcast, Michelle said she felt compelled to look the part after Barack was elected president in 2008, insisting her role required her to represent the nation.
"When I was First Lady of the United States, it wasn't about what I needed to look like. I needed to show up in the way that the country needed me to show up, right? And that wasn't a sacrifice. You know, that was just like, this is the job," she stated.
"The job we are here to do is serve the nation, be a representative of this country, to serve it proudly – not to make my hair, my clothes, my shoes the story."
Michelle told Palmer that she did realize "the power that I could have with that platform to lift up fashion in a very different way. So I was like, 'All right, if everybody's looking at my shoes, then I'm gonna wear a designer that could use the attention.'"
'Being First Lady, It's Expensive'
Michelle gave examples of uplifting up-and-coming designers in a way that could change their lives, saying she made sure to pick Jason Wu to do her inaugural gown over a well-known brand like Dior.
The author of The Light We Carry also shared that they had to keep the price tags of her wardrobe in mind, which didn't always go over well with her husband.
"And we also had to think about the cost of some of these clothes. I mean, being first lady, it's expensive. Barack would look at the clothing bill and be like, "Girl...' I was like, 'Dude, just stand down. Just stand down, dude. Don't look at my clothing bill.'" Michelle half-joked.