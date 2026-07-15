Michelle Obama Branded 'Insufferable' After Complaining Media Focused on Her Clothes and Not Her Words During Time as First Lady

Actress Kiki Palmer asked Michelle if she had a particular moment when she understood the "power" of fashion.

"Oh, I remember the first big speech I gave in Iowa. It was packed. I mean, I was pulling more crowds than most of Barack's opponents. But it was interesting. The more popular I became, the more of a threat I became. That's when the articles started coming out," the Becoming author said of when she started getting press attention after she had been campaigning for more than a year at that point.

"Some of those first articles would always start, 'She was wearing a purple sheath, and she had on this pair of shoes.' It wouldn't matter what I said. The article would start with what I had on."

She explained. "And I realized, 'Oh, this is how they do women in politics.' This is how we treat women in public life. We diminish them to just what they look like, and not what I'm saying."