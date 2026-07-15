EXCLUSIVE: How the Sussexes' UK Visit Came After Ultra-Secret Senior Royal Family 'Crisis Summit'

The gathering, which took place before the annual Order of the Thistle service, brought together the core of the monarchy's leadership at a moment before Harry's scheduled visit to Britain once again threw up questions about how the exiled duke should be handled.

Royal sources claimed that while the dinner was scheduled well in advance, its timing inevitably turned it into an opportunity for crisis talks about Harry's impending arrival.

One insider claimed: "This was very much a senior strategy dinner – crisis talks, if you like. Officially it was about Royal Week and Scottish duties, but in reality, you don't get the King, the Queen, and the heir in one room overnight without Harry being on the agenda."

The source claimed there was a shared desire among the royals in attendance to address "managing Harry's visit in a way that would not derail everything else the family is trying to do."