EXCLUSIVE: How the Sussexes' UK Visit Came After Ultra-Secret Senior Royal Family 'Crisis Summit'
July 15 2026, Published 7:45 p.m. ET
King Charles is said to have convened an ultra-rare summit with senior royals to "deal with the Harry problem," as his youngest son prepared for a contentious return to Britain, which reignited tensions over security, accommodation and his role within the family.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 77‑year‑old monarch hosted a private "dine and sleep" evening at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh ahead of Harry's recent UK visit, at which he was joined by Queen Camilla, 78, and his eldest son Prince William, 44.
Royal Summit Before Prince Harry Visit
The gathering, which took place before the annual Order of the Thistle service, brought together the core of the monarchy's leadership at a moment before Harry's scheduled visit to Britain once again threw up questions about how the exiled duke should be handled.
Royal sources claimed that while the dinner was scheduled well in advance, its timing inevitably turned it into an opportunity for crisis talks about Harry's impending arrival.
One insider claimed: "This was very much a senior strategy dinner – crisis talks, if you like. Officially it was about Royal Week and Scottish duties, but in reality, you don't get the King, the Queen, and the heir in one room overnight without Harry being on the agenda."
The source claimed there was a shared desire among the royals in attendance to address "managing Harry's visit in a way that would not derail everything else the family is trying to do."
Palace Faces Prince Harry Headache
Charles was in Scotland for Royal Week after the summit – marking a traditional celebration of Scottish culture and community which sees the monarch base himself at Holyroodhouse and attend engagements across the country.
The King, Queen Camilla, William and Prince Edward then appeared together at St Giles' Cathedral for the Order of the Thistle service, presenting a united front in velvet ceremonial robes.
Behind the scenes, however, advisers are still grappling with what one source called the "recurring psychodrama" surrounding Harry's movements.
Sources claimed that, ahead of Harry's visit, Charles had offered to accommodate his son at a royal residence during his stay – including the possibility of rooms inside Buckingham Palace – but the duke was understood not to have accepted, leading to yet another public spat between the pair when the offer was withdrawn.
Harry has previously favored hotels or private homes over official accommodation on his travels – a choice that complicates security planning and symbolizes his distance from the institution.
A royal aide claimed: "The offer of a roof over Harry's head was made, as it always is, but he clearly prefers to be separate. That is his right, but it makes everything more difficult and sends a message about where he sees himself."
Harry's team announced an ambitious itinerary ahead of his UK trip, outlining public engagements and signaling his wish to bring Markle and their children so they can spend time with Charles.
Harry ended up quietly reuniting with Charles, along with Markle and their kids.
But Palace officials indicated ahead of the reunion that any meeting between the King and his grandchildren would have to be private and tightly managed, given the scrutiny around the visit and ongoing concerns about leaks from the Sussexes.
Within 24 hours of Harry's schedule being released, the duke's camp issued a further statement claiming he had only just discovered that his request for round‑the‑clock police protection had not been reassessed, despite losing a court challenge over his security status last year.
The move baffled figures close to the palace, who pointed out there had been no formal change in his risk evaluation since he stepped back from royal duties and moved to the US.
Royals Seek Lasting Solution
One senior royal aide claimed: "From the palace's perspective, this trip was put in motion with a clear understanding of what Harry's security will and won't be, so the sudden suggestion of a fresh crisis has caught people off guard.
"Royal staff feel worn down by the pattern of announcing plans and then publicly questioning arrangements that haven't actually changed. There is genuine empathy for Harry wanting to protect his children, but equally a sense of irritation that these worries keep being played out in statements and headlines instead of being thrashed out quietly behind closed doors."
For the King and his closest advisers, the uncertainty is part of a wider pattern in which every Sussex visit risks overshadowing core royal duties.
"The question the royals are trying to answer is how to welcome Harry without letting his every move become a constitutional headache, or a source of leaks about private royal business," an insider claimed. "That's why you get an emergency summit to talk about his visit – because the Harry problem never seems to go away."