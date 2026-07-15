JD Vance Claims Trump Administration Is 'Guilty' of 'Mishandling the Epstein Files'

"If people want to say we mishandled the Epstein release, guilty," he told host Joe Rogan. "We did mishandle it, especially the communications of it."

"I think we should have just dropped everything at the very beginning and, like I was saying, it takes a little time to review the stuff, to find the stuff, to redact things where you have victims and so forth, but we should have just done it as quickly as possible," Vance added.