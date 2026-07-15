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Home > Exclusives > Dorit Kemsley
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EXCLUSIVE: Dorit Kemsley's Estranged Husband PK Seeks Sole Control of $8.5M Home Sale — As He Claims 'Real Housewives' Star Refused to Cooperate Amid Foreclosure Threat

PK Kemsley ,Dorit Kemsley,
Source: MEGA

Paul 'PK' Kemsley claims he fronted $300,000 to help save the family home and is now asking a judge to take control of the sale.

July 15 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET

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Paul "PK" Kemsley has launched a new legal offensive against his estranged wife, Dorit Kemsley, accusing the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star of abandoning efforts to save their multimillion-dollar home while disappearing on an extended European vacation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In a bombshell supplemental declaration obtained by Radar, PK asked a Los Angeles judge to grant him sole authority over the sale of the ex-couple's Encino mansion, claiming the property is barreling toward foreclosure because of Dorit's alleged refusal to cooperate with efforts to save it.

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Paul 'PK' Kemsley Begs Judge for Sole Authority

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Paul PK Kemsley ,Dorit Kemsley,
Source: MEGA

Paul 'PK' Kemsley accused estranged wife Dorit of refusing to cooperate with efforts to sell their Encino mansion as foreclosure deadlines loom, according to court documents.

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PK alleged he personally advanced $300,000 to help stop foreclosure, including $100,000 he borrowed and $200,000 from his separate income after Dorit allegedly promised she would sign an agreement ensuring he would be reimbursed from her share of the proceeds once the home was sold.

According to PK, Dorit later refused to sign the agreement, leaving him with what he described as substantial unreimbursed advances while the family home remained in financial jeopardy.

But perhaps the most eyebrow-raising allegation came when PK claimed Dorit left for what he described as a minimum three-week trip through Europe, leaving the former couple’s two children with her parents in Florida while the foreclosure crisis intensified.

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Where Is Dorit Kemsley?

Photo of Dorit Kemsley
Source: MEGA

'I can confirm that the children and the nanny do not know where Petitioner is or when she is coming back,' Paul 'PK' Kemsley alleged.

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"I can confirm that the children and the nanny do not know where Petitioner is or when she is coming back," PK alleged in his sworn declaration after spending time with the children and their nanny.

He claimed he personally asked about Dorit’s whereabouts but said no one could tell him when she planned to return, arguing the situation demonstrated that she was prioritizing travel over addressing the family’s mounting financial problems.

PK further accused Dorit of repeatedly promising to cooperate before allegedly changing course, claiming her actions forced him to seek extraordinary relief from the court.

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Paul 'PK' Kemsley's Demands Revea;ed

Photo of Paul 'PK' Kemsley
Source: MEGA

Paul 'PK' Kemsley is asking a Los Angeles judge to give him sole authority over the sale of the duo's home.

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In the filing, he asked the judge to give him sole management and control over listing and selling the home and requested that Dorit be ordered to vacate the property if she refuses to cooperate with showings, staging, or other efforts necessary to complete the sale.

He also asked that he be reimbursed for the $300,000 advance and any future payments he makes toward the mortgage from Dorit’s share of the eventual sale proceeds.

PK’s attorneys also alleged newly obtained bank records revealed more than $520,000 flowed through business accounts tied to Dorit’s loan-out corporation during the period the mortgages were in default, claiming those funds were not used to save the home.

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Complicated Negotiations

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Photo of Dorit Kemsley
Source: MEGA

Court filings accuse Dorit Kemsley of failing to cooperate with efforts to prevent foreclosure of the former couple's multimillion-dollar home.

They further accused Dorit of failing to restore the LLC that owns the property to good standing, which they argue has complicated negotiations with lenders and jeopardized loan modification efforts.

According to the filing, the second-position lender has agreed to extend foreclosure deadlines only temporarily, while the senior lender has warned foreclosure proceedings could move forward if the loan is not reinstated by mid-August, prompting PK to argue immediate court intervention is necessary to preserve what he described as one of the community estate’s most valuable assets.

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