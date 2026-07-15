EXCLUSIVE: Dorit Kemsley's Estranged Husband PK Seeks Sole Control of $8.5M Home Sale — As He Claims 'Real Housewives' Star Refused to Cooperate Amid Foreclosure Threat

PK alleged he personally advanced $300,000 to help stop foreclosure, including $100,000 he borrowed and $200,000 from his separate income after Dorit allegedly promised she would sign an agreement ensuring he would be reimbursed from her share of the proceeds once the home was sold.

According to PK, Dorit later refused to sign the agreement, leaving him with what he described as substantial unreimbursed advances while the family home remained in financial jeopardy.

But perhaps the most eyebrow-raising allegation came when PK claimed Dorit left for what he described as a minimum three-week trip through Europe, leaving the former couple’s two children with her parents in Florida while the foreclosure crisis intensified.