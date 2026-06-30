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Home > Exclusives > Dorit Kemsley
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EXCLUSIVE: 'RHOBH' Star Dorit Kemsley and Estranged Husband Paul Keep $8M Encino Mansion As Foreclosure Sale Is Called Off — After Home Avoids Auction Following Major Delays

Dorit Kemsley and Paul "PK" Kemsley
Source: MEGA

Dorit Kemsley and her estranged husband, Paul "PK" Kemsley, have received a major lifeline in their ongoing foreclosure sale of their $8 million dollar Encino mansion

June 30 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

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The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley and her estranged husband, Paul 'PK' Kemsley, have received a major lifeline in their ongoing financial troubles after the foreclosure sale of their $8million Encino mansion was abruptly called off, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The luxury property had been scheduled to go to auction on Tuesday, June 30, after months of mounting financial issues surrounding the couple’s home loan.

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'There Will Be No Sale'

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Photo of Encino Mansion
Source: MEGA

A foreclosure sale will no longer move forward because the borrowers are actively working to resolve the outstanding debt.

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However, according to information shared by attorney Ronald Richards, who said he obtained the update directly from the lender, the foreclosure sale will no longer move forward because the borrowers are actively working to resolve the outstanding debt.

"There will be no sale," Richards shared, attributing the statement to the lender. "Borrowers are handling the debt and working their way out of foreclosure."

The development marks the latest twist in the financial saga involving the Bravo star and her estranged husband, whose divorce has been accompanied by increasingly public disputes over money and responsibility for their finances.

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Photo of Dorit Kemsley and Paul "PK" Kemsley
Source: MEGA

The estranged couple's financial issues have played out alongside their divorce, which has exposed a series of explosive allegations from both sides.

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As Radar previously reported, Dorit and Paul's Encino estate had been facing foreclosure after falling behind on mortgage obligations. The scheduled sale threatened to strip the former couple of one of their most valuable assets amid their already contentious split.

Radar also exclusively revealed the foreclosure proceedings took an unexpected turn when the scheduled trustee's sale was previously halted, with court filings indicating the lender imposed additional costs tied to the ongoing default and nonpayment of the mortgage.

The pair's financial issues have played out alongside their divorce, which has exposed a series of explosive allegations from both sides.

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Dorit Kemsley Claims She Was Kept In The Dark About Family's Cash Issues

Photo of Dorit Kemsley
Source: MEGA

Dorit Kemsley claimed she was largely kept in the dark about the family’s finances.

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In previous filings obtained by Radar, Dorit claimed she was largely kept in the dark about the family's finances during the marriage, while Paul fired back with allegations of his own as the estranged spouses battled over assets, support, and custody arrangements.

Radar also exclusively reported on text messages exchanged between the duo that offered a glimpse into the deteriorating state of their relationship before they officially called it quits.

While the canceled foreclosure sale offers temporary relief, it does not necessarily mean all of the financial issues surrounding the property have been permanently resolved.

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Photo of Dorit Kemsley
Source: MEGA

The latest suggests the borrowers have reached an arrangement with the lender that allows them additional time to satisfy the outstanding debt.

Instead, the latest update suggests the borrowers have reached an arrangement with the lender that allows them additional time to satisfy the outstanding debt and avoid an immediate foreclosure auction following delays.

For now, Dorit and Paul appear to have dodged losing their Encino mansion.

Whether the debt workout ultimately succeeds remains to be seen, but the latest twists spare the two from what would have been another highly public setback as they continue navigating their bitter divorce and ongoing financial challenges.

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