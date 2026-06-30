EXCLUSIVE: 'RHOBH' Star Dorit Kemsley and Estranged Husband Paul Keep $8M Encino Mansion As Foreclosure Sale Is Called Off — After Home Avoids Auction Following Major Delays

However, according to information shared by attorney Ronald Richards, who said he obtained the update directly from the lender, the foreclosure sale will no longer move forward because the borrowers are actively working to resolve the outstanding debt.

"There will be no sale," Richards shared, attributing the statement to the lender. "Borrowers are handling the debt and working their way out of foreclosure."

The development marks the latest twist in the financial saga involving the Bravo star and her estranged husband, whose divorce has been accompanied by increasingly public disputes over money and responsibility for their finances.