EXCLUSIVE: 'RHOBH' Star Dorit Kemsley Accused of 'Refusing to Cooperate' in Efforts to Save Encino Mansion From Foreclosure in Explosive Lawsuit

Newly surfaced documents included references to foreclosure-related issues, mounting mortgage obligations, alleged default notices, and failed efforts to refinance or sell the sprawling California property as the former couple’s bitter divorce battle intensified.

The financial crisis surrounding Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Dorit and Paul "PK" Kemsley's Encino mansion was allegedly far more serious behind the scenes than previously known, according to explosive court filings obtained by RadarOnline.com.

Paul 'PK' Kemsley claimed he repeatedly attempted to stabilize the financial situation surrounding the Encino Mansion.

Paul claimed he repeatedly attempted to stabilize the financial situation surrounding the home before matters allegedly spiraled further out of control.

The court documents referenced alleged efforts to refinance the property, negotiate extensions, and move forward with a potential sale of the mansion amid growing financial pressure tied to the home.

However, Paul alleged Dorit refused to cooperate with certain efforts connected to selling or restructuring the property despite mounting concerns over the couple's financial situation.

The filings also included realtor and listing paperwork tied to the Encino mansion, suggesting discussions regarding a potential sale had progressed significantly behind the scenes.