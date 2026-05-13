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Home > News > Dorit Kemsley
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EXCLUSIVE: 'RHOBH' Star Dorit Kemsley Accused of 'Refusing to Cooperate' in Efforts to Save Encino Mansion From Foreclosure in Explosive Lawsuit

Photo of Dorit Kemsley
Source: MEGA

The Dorit Kemsley and Paul 'PK' Kemsley battle continues to heat up.

May 13 2026, Published 10:30 a.m. ET

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The financial crisis surrounding Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Dorit and Paul "PK" Kemsley's Encino mansion was allegedly far more serious behind the scenes than previously known, according to explosive court filings obtained by RadarOnline.com.

Newly surfaced documents included references to foreclosure-related issues, mounting mortgage obligations, alleged default notices, and failed efforts to refinance or sell the sprawling California property as the former couple’s bitter divorce battle intensified.

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Dorit Kemsley Allegedly Refused To Give Up Mansion

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Photo of Dorit Kemsley and Encino Mansion
Source: MEGA

Paul 'PK' Kemsley claimed he repeatedly attempted to stabilize the financial situation surrounding the Encino Mansion.

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Paul claimed he repeatedly attempted to stabilize the financial situation surrounding the home before matters allegedly spiraled further out of control.

The court documents referenced alleged efforts to refinance the property, negotiate extensions, and move forward with a potential sale of the mansion amid growing financial pressure tied to the home.

However, Paul alleged Dorit refused to cooperate with certain efforts connected to selling or restructuring the property despite mounting concerns over the couple's financial situation.

The filings also included realtor and listing paperwork tied to the Encino mansion, suggesting discussions regarding a potential sale had progressed significantly behind the scenes.

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Letter of House Auction

Dorit Kemsley and Paul 'PK' Kemsley Text Exchange
Source: Superior Court of California

Dorit Kemsley confronted her estranged husband over letter of notice and foreclosure on Encino Mansion.

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According to the documents, the property’s financial obligations allegedly continued increasing due to escalating penalties, escrow shortages, and additional costs tied to the deteriorating mortgage situation.

The filings referenced foreclosure and default-related concerns that appeared to paint a much more dire financial picture than what had previously been known publicly.

Radar previously reported that Dorit and Paul faced mounting financial pressure surrounding the Encino property, with court filings accusing Dorit of spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on luxury designer purchases while the family allegedly struggled with growing debt obligations.

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Dorit Kemsley's Alleged Wild Spending Exposed

Photo of Dorit and Paul 'PK' Kemsley Encino Mansion
Source: MEGA

Dorit Kemsley was accused of battling a shopping addiction as the couples financial troubles piled up.

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Paul accused Dorit of spending nearly $300,000 on luxury brands including Chanel, Louis Vuitton, and Hermès while foreclosure concerns surrounding the mansion intensified.

Radar also previously reported the reality star had been accused of battling a "shopping addiction” as the couple’s financial troubles continued escalating.

Now, the latest filings suggest the dispute over the Encino property had become one of the central sources of tension in the breakdown of the former couple’s marriage.

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Dorit and PK screenshots
Source: Superior Court of California

Dorit Kemsley accused Paul of being absent in their children's lives as well as not being responsible when it comes to Encino mansion.

The court exhibits included screenshots, financial documents, and property-related paperwork that collectively painted a picture of a marriage unraveling emotionally and financially behind closed doors.

In separate text exchanges included in the filings, Dorit allegedly accused Paul of being absent from the children’s lives while urging him to "finalize our divorce," while Paul accused the reality star of reckless spending and financial instability amid the ongoing legal war.

The divorce proceedings between Dorit and Paul remain ongoing as disputes surrounding the future of the Encino mansion and the couple’s finances continue playing out in court.

The former RHOBH couple’s financial and legal troubles tied to the Encino mansion have publicly played out for years as tensions continued escalating.

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