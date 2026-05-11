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Home > Exclusives > Dorit Kemsley
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EXCLUSIVE: Dorit Kemsley and Estranged Husband Paul's Explosive Text Messages Revealed — As Former Couple Make Shock Allegations Amid Nasty Divorce

Photo of Dorit Kemsley
Source: MEGA

Explosive text messages between Dorit Kemsley and her estranged husband have been revealed.

May 11 2026, Published 7:50 p.m. ET

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The bitter divorce battle between Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley and estranged husband Paul "PK" Kemsley has continued and has now taken an explosive turn after newly filed court documents revealed heated text exchanges between the former couple discussing money, parenting, and the breakdown of their marriage.

According to the filings obtained by RadarOnline.com, the messages paint a tense picture of the pair's unraveling relationship as they continue battling over finances and their troubled Encino mansion, which has faced foreclosure issues.

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'It's Time to Bring This to a Close'

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Photo of Dorit Kemsley, Paul 'PK' Kemsley text exchange
Source: superior court of california

In text messages, Dorit Kemsley begged her estranged husband to show up for their children as he has been missing from their lives for two years.

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In one exchange included in the filing, Dorit appeared fed up with the ongoing conflict and told Paul: "At this point, it’s time to bring this to a close and finalize our divorce."

The reality star also accused her estranged husband of being absent from the lives of their children amid the increasingly bitter split.

"You have been absent from their lives for two years," Dorit allegedly wrote in one text exchange included in the filing.

Elsewhere in the documents, Dorit appeared frustrated over the lengthy back-and-forth discussions regarding their finances and personal matters, allegedly telling Paul: "I'm not interested in reading a long drawn out text message."

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Paul 'PK' Kemsley Fights Back

Paul 'PK' Kemsley text messages
Source: superior court of california

Paul 'PK' Kemsley fired back, accusing Dorit of excessive spending and bad habits.

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Paul, meanwhile, fired back with accusations of his own.

According to the filing, he accused Dorit of excessive spending and claimed her shopping habits became increasingly concerning as the couple dealt with mounting financial issues tied to the home and other obligations.

"The expenditure is incredibly troubling," Paul allegedly wrote in one exchange before accusing Dorit of spending "hundreds literally hundreds of thousands on clothes."

The filings include screenshots of text conversations alongside detailed financial records and allegations tied to the exes' spending habits, mortgage issues, and ongoing disputes over the future of their multimillion-dollar property.

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Paul 'PK' Kemsley Blames Dorit for Separation

Photo of Dorit Kemsley, Paul 'PK' Kemsley
Source: MEGA

Paul 'PK' Kemsley put the blame on Dorit for creating a financial instability throughout their marriage.

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Paul also alleged Dorit created financial instability during their marriage and claimed the couple faced growing pressure connected to the home’s mortgage obligations and foreclosure-related issues.

The tense exchanges appear to reveal just how fractured the relationship between the longtime couple has become behind the scenes.

The latest filing comes after Radar previously reported Paul accused Dorit of spending nearly $300,000 on luxury designer purchases, including Chanel, Louis Vuitton, and Hermès, while the family’s mansion allegedly faced foreclosure troubles.

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Photo of Dorit Kemsley
Source: MEGA

Paul 'PK' Kemsley accused Dorti of making huge luxury purchases in cities, including Paris, Las Vegas, and Melbourne.

The documents included allegations that Dorit made massive luxury purchases in cities including Paris, Las Vegas, and Melbourne while financial pressures surrounding the property intensified.

Now, the newly surfaced texts appear to show the emotional fallout from the former couple’s increasingly ugly financial and marital dispute.

The divorce proceedings between Dorit and Paul remain ongoing as disputes over money, parenting, and the future of the Encino property continue playing out in court.

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