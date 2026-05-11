EXCLUSIVE: Dorit Kemsley and Estranged Husband Paul's Explosive Text Messages Revealed — As Former Couple Make Shock Allegations Amid Nasty Divorce

In one exchange included in the filing, Dorit appeared fed up with the ongoing conflict and told Paul: "At this point, it’s time to bring this to a close and finalize our divorce."

The reality star also accused her estranged husband of being absent from the lives of their children amid the increasingly bitter split.

"You have been absent from their lives for two years," Dorit allegedly wrote in one text exchange included in the filing.

Elsewhere in the documents, Dorit appeared frustrated over the lengthy back-and-forth discussions regarding their finances and personal matters, allegedly telling Paul: "I'm not interested in reading a long drawn out text message."