EXCLUSIVE: Dorit Kemsley and Estranged Husband Paul's Explosive Money Crisis Takes New Turn as Foreclosure Sale on $8Million Mansion Is Suddenly Halted
May 21 2026, Published 8:01 p.m. ET
RHOBH star Dorit and PK Kemsley’s ugly divorce war has taken yet another explosive turn after the apparent foreclosure sale tied to the former couple's $8million dollar luxury Encino mansion was reportedly postponed at the last minute, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The shocking development comes after resurfaced property records and court exhibits tied to the so-called "Adlon property" sparked weeks of online speculation surrounding the former couple’s finances amid their increasingly bitter split.
Foreclosure Postponed For Now
RadarOnline.com previously reviewed court exhibits connected to the ongoing divorce battle referencing escalating mortgage pressure tied to the Encino estate, including alleged escrow shortages, soaring monthly payments and language referencing ongoing default and non-payment issues tied to the property.
One exhibit reviewed referenced a reported $50,000 escrow shortage connected to the luxury mansion, while another stated the monthly mortgage payment tied to the property was expected to increase from roughly $31,000 to more than $36,000 per month due to rising taxes and insurance costs.
"The new lender-imposed costs are a direct result of the ongoing default and non-payment of the mortgages," one filing stated.
Paul Allegedly Stepped In Last Minute
Additional California business entity records reviewed by RadarOnline.com also appeared to show the LLC tied to the Encino property was currently listed as not in good standing, adding another dramatic layer to the mounting financial scrutiny surrounding the former Bravo power couple.
The mansion had allegedly been facing a possible trustee sale scheduled for May 20 at approximately 10:30 a.m., according to sources familiar with the situation. However, Radar has now learned the apparent sale was postponed and pushed back until June.
Sources familiar with the matter alleged PK, whose full name is Paul Kemsley, stepped in behind the scenes to help delay the foreclosure process as tensions surrounding the luxury estate continued to intensify.
The Luxury Property Drama
Insiders also claimed the $8million dollar Encino property appears tied to multiple ownership interests, which allegedly played a role in allowing additional time before any potential foreclosure action could move forward.
Another source alleged financial strain between the estranged couple escalated following their separation, claiming Dorit had continued maintaining her luxury lifestyle and public appearances while the home’s financial issues worsened behind the scenes.
Sources also claimed Dorit allegedly earns more income than PK at this stage of their separation, though it remains unclear how the pair privately divided responsibility for the estate’s mounting financial obligations.
Inside The $8Million Mansion
The luxury property drama also reignited heated discussion surrounding PK’s recent public comments about the breakdown of his marriage to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star.
In resurfaced clips now circulating online, Paul “PK” openly admitted he was no longer happy in the relationship after years of marriage, remarks that triggered fierce backlash from fans accusing him of emotionally giving up on the marriage while Dorit allegedly struggled behind the scenes.
The latest developments add yet another bombshell chapter to the former couple’s increasingly messy split, which has already exposed emotional tensions, alleged financial strain and deeply personal family drama now unfolding publicly both online and behind the scenes.