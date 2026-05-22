EXCLUSIVE: Dorit Kemsley and Estranged Husband Paul's Explosive Money Crisis Takes New Turn as Foreclosure Sale on $8Million Mansion Is Suddenly Halted

RHOBH star Dorit and PK Kemsley’s ugly divorce war has taken yet another explosive turn after the apparent foreclosure sale tied to the former couple's $8million dollar luxury Encino mansion was reportedly postponed at the last minute, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The shocking development comes after resurfaced property records and court exhibits tied to the so-called "Adlon property" sparked weeks of online speculation surrounding the former couple’s finances amid their increasingly bitter split.