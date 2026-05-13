Exclusive: Dorit and Paul Kemsley's Daughter Dragged into Parents' Nasty Divorce in New Exposed Text Messages

Newly surfaced exhibits included text exchanges involving the former couple’s daughter, Phoenix, as disputes over vacations, finances, and parenting responsibilities allegedly spilled into family conversations amid the pair's ongoing legal war.

The bitter divorce battle between Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Dorit and Paul "PK" Kemsley has now expanded into deeply personal family territory, according to explosive court filings obtained by RadarOnline.com .

Paul Kemsley claimed the couple’s ongoing financial tensions had begun impacting conversations involving their children.

According to the filings, Paul claimed the couple's ongoing financial tensions had begun impacting conversations involving their children as arguments over money and travel plans intensified behind the scenes.

One exchange included in the exhibits allegedly showed Phoenix discussing vacation-related finances with her father while referencing Dorit's role in paying for family expenses.

"Mommy pays for everything," Phoenix allegedly wrote in one text exchange included in the filing.

Paul appeared surprised by the statement and questioned where the comment had come from during the conversation.