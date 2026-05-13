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Home > Exclusives > Dorit Kemsley
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Exclusive: Dorit and Paul Kemsley's Daughter Dragged into Parents' Nasty Divorce in New Exposed Text Messages

Photo of Dorit Kemsley, Paul Kemsley
Source: MEGA

Dorit and Paul Kemsley's daughter has been dragged into the middle of their divorce battle.

May 13 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

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The bitter divorce battle between Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Dorit and Paul "PK" Kemsley has now expanded into deeply personal family territory, according to explosive court filings obtained by RadarOnline.com.

Newly surfaced exhibits included text exchanges involving the former couple’s daughter, Phoenix, as disputes over vacations, finances, and parenting responsibilities allegedly spilled into family conversations amid the pair's ongoing legal war.

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'Mommy Pays for Everything'

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Paul Kemsley claimed the couple’s ongoing financial tensions had begun impacting conversations involving their children.
Source: Superior Court of California

Paul Kemsley claimed the couple’s ongoing financial tensions had begun impacting conversations involving their children.

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According to the filings, Paul claimed the couple's ongoing financial tensions had begun impacting conversations involving their children as arguments over money and travel plans intensified behind the scenes.

One exchange included in the exhibits allegedly showed Phoenix discussing vacation-related finances with her father while referencing Dorit's role in paying for family expenses.

"Mommy pays for everything," Phoenix allegedly wrote in one text exchange included in the filing.

Paul appeared surprised by the statement and questioned where the comment had come from during the conversation.

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Dorit Allegedly Requested $50,000 Upfront For Family Vacation

Paul Kemsley claims Dorit allegedly requested $50,000 upfront tied to family travel and expenses, with another alleged $50,000 payment expected after the trip.
Source: MEGA

Paul Kemsley claims Dorit allegedly requested $50,000 upfront tied to family travel and expenses, with another alleged $50,000 payment expected after the trip.

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The filings also referenced alleged requests connected to vacations and travel expenses as the former couple continued battling over finances tied to their divorce and troubled Encino mansion.

According to Paul's claims in the filing, Dorit allegedly requested $50,000 upfront tied to family travel and expenses, with another alleged $50,000 payment expected after the trip.

The exhibits included screenshots discussing vacations, spring break logistics, and financial obligations as tensions between the former couple continued escalating.

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Dorit Kemsley's Alleged Wild Spending Revealed

Screenshots of Dorit and Pauls text exchange
Source: Superior Court of California

Dorit Kemsley alleged that Paul is handling this publicly instead of privately.

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Paul's filing appeared to frame the exchanges as evidence that the duo's larger financial dispute had started bleeding into conversations involving their children.

Family-focused allegations come as Dorit and Paul remain locked in an increasingly bitter legal and financial battle involving alleged excessive spending, mounting debt obligations, and foreclosure-related concerns tied to the family’s multimillion-dollar Encino property.

Radar previously reported Paul accused Dorit of spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on luxury designer purchases from brands including Chanel, Louis Vuitton, and Hermès while the family allegedly faced growing financial pressure surrounding the mansion.

Separate court filings also included explosive text exchanges between Dorit and Paul regarding parenting responsibilities and the collapse of their marriage.

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Inside the Brutal Divorce Battle

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RHOBH Dorit and Paul Kemsley
Source: MEGA

The newly surfaced exhibits appeared to show tensions over vacations, expenses and parenting issues.

The latest has added another explosive twist to Dorit and Paul's increasingly bitter divorce war, suggesting the couple’s financial drama may now be spilling into family dynamics behind closed doors.

The filings appeared to suggest the former couple’s ugly financial war had started overlapping with family dynamics as tensions continued escalating during the split

This is a fresh glimpse into the ongoing breakdown between the former Bravo stars as accusations surrounding money and family responsibilities continued escalating during the ugly split.

Dorit and Paul's divorce battle remains ongoing as both sides continue fighting over finances, parenting disputes, and the future of the Encino mansion.

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