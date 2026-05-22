EXCLUSIVE: 'Totally Delusional' Andrew Windsor and Sarah Ferguson 'Convinced Princess Eugenie's Third Child is Their Ticket Back Into Royal Family'

The Duke and Duchess of York, both 66, have been frozen out of the monarchy since Andrew's catastrophic fall from grace over their associations with convicted sex offender Epstein.

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew are said to have convinced themselves the arrival of Princess Eugenie 's third child could help soften attitudes towards them in The Firm – despite insiders telling RadarOnline.com their hope is "totally delusional" amidst their ongoing joint Jeffrey Epstein scandal and exile from frontline royal life.

One insider told us: "Andrew and Sarah are looking at Eugenie's pregnancy as far more than simply another happy family milestone. They see it as a rare opportunity to slowly reintegrate themselves into the wider royal fold through private family occasions, christenings, birthday celebrations, and gatherings centered around the children. In their minds, the arrival of another grandchild creates a warmer and more emotionally sympathetic narrative around the York family at a time when they desperately need one."

Against that backdrop, Buckingham Palace's announcement earlier this month Eugenie, 36, and her husband Jack Brooksbank, 40, are expecting their third child over the summer has been interpreted by some royal insiders as a rare moment of positivity for the embattled York clan.

Andrew was stripped of military titles and royal patronages after settling a civil sexual assault case in the United States with Epstein sex trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre , while Ferguson has also kept an unusually low public profile in recent months.

The source added: "There is a belief between them that public affection for royal babies and young children naturally softens attitudes and could be their ticket back into the royal fold. They are quietly hoping that increased family contact could eventually help normalize their presence around senior royals again. Sarah especially feels that focusing on family, grandchildren, and motherhood presents a gentler image of the Yorks than the scandals and controversies that have dominated headlines for years."

However, another insider close to palace circles dismissed that thinking as wildly detached from reality.

"There are plenty of people inside royal circles who think Andrew and Sarah are fooling themselves and are totally delusional if they believe a new baby somehow changes the institutional damage that has already been done," the source said.

They added: "Of course everyone is genuinely happy for Eugenie on a personal level, but there is a huge difference between celebrating a child's arrival and restoring trust in Andrew.

"The Palace has spent years trying to create distance between the monarchy and the fallout surrounding Andrew. That situation has not magically disappeared because there is another royal grandchild on the way. Some people think Andrew and Sarah are clinging to family milestones as symbolic turning points when, in reality, senior figures still see the reputational issues surrounding the Yorks as extremely serious and unresolved."