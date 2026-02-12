Michelle Obama's Body Bling! Ex-First Lady Debuts 10 New Shocking Piercings — And Reveals Husband Barack 'Didn't Notice'

"I have always thought about getting some extra piercings in my ear and just never got around to it. I had a second hole that I had got, like, before I had kids, but then I just got lazy and stopped putting an earring in it,' the former FLOTUS told her brother Craig Robinson.

The additional piercings have been in the making for almost three decades, as Michelle and Barack, 64, welcomed their first child, daughter Malia, in July 1998.

"But nowadays, the young people in my life are doing more piercings," the Becoming author revealed, hinting that Malia, 27, and Sasha, 24, have added more piercings themselves.

"There's just more beautiful adornment," Michelle gushed about the new jewelry she added to both ears.