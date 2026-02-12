Michelle Obama's Body Bling! Ex-First Lady Debuts 10 New Shocking Piercings — And Reveals Husband Barack 'Didn't Notice'
Feb. 12 2026, Published 6:20 p.m. ET
Michelle Obama has a wild side! The former first lady revealed she recently sat for a session in which she got a whopping 10 new body piercings, inspired by her two daughters, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Michelle, 62, debuted five brand-new piercings in each ear during her IMO podcast on February 11, revealing it took her husband, Barack, a shocking four days to notice the change in his wife's appearance.
'Beautiful Adornment'
"I have always thought about getting some extra piercings in my ear and just never got around to it. I had a second hole that I had got, like, before I had kids, but then I just got lazy and stopped putting an earring in it,' the former FLOTUS told her brother Craig Robinson.
The additional piercings have been in the making for almost three decades, as Michelle and Barack, 64, welcomed their first child, daughter Malia, in July 1998.
"But nowadays, the young people in my life are doing more piercings," the Becoming author revealed, hinting that Malia, 27, and Sasha, 24, have added more piercings themselves.
"There's just more beautiful adornment," Michelle gushed about the new jewelry she added to both ears.
10 New Piercings in One Sitting
The fashionista said the visible new diamond studs are "more of a cluster" with a "constellation" look that "sort of twinkles."
They glittered along her ear above a pair of long silver hoops.
Michelle spilled that she didn't plan to get five new piercings in each ear, but once the process began, she got carried away.
"I was going in for a few, and then I did my normal self and was like, 'Oh, put one there and put one...Oh yeah, let's try one there.' So I, in one sitting, I've got 10 piercings,' she dished.
Michelle noted that it "wasn't painful," while Robinson gave her the thumbs-up, telling her about the new piercings, "It's really beautiful."
Barack Obama Didn't Notice Wife Michelle's 10 New Piercings
Barack ended up in the doghouse after he failed to notice his wife's new piercings for "four days" after they were done.
Michelle huffed, "Barack finally noticed. Took him a couple of days, and he was like, 'You haven't had your hair up, you've had your hair down.' And I was like, 'I don't know. I like, I sleep with you every night, dude,' you know?'"
"But he noticed yesterday, and I got them done like four days ago," The Light We Carry scribe confessed.
Michelle Obama's Hair Evolution Equals 'Freedom'
Michelle's new piercings are a form of liberation she never had during her eight years living in the White House.
"This is the first time in my life when every decision I make is for me," she revealed in a November 2025 interview. That included going back to wearing braids for the first time since her college days, saying the look gives her "freedom."
"Braids allow me to get them done, and then that’s one less thing that I have to think about. When I'm out of the public eye, I am swimming, I am playing tennis, and braids represent that kind of freedom for me," she explained.
Michelle said she never considered wearing the look while she was first lady because "I wasn’t sure whether the country was ready for it, and just like fashion, I didn’t want my hair to become a distraction."