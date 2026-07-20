Sunny Hostin Told Cops She's on 'The View' and Revealed Former Law Career in Desperate Attempt to Keep Son From Trespassing Charges

Hostin was on the phone with her 24-year-old son, Gabriel, when he was stopped by police along Metro-North Railroad tracks in Westchester County last month.

He was cited but not arrested for the June 16 incident, and has a court appearance scheduled for July 31, which his mother really wants to avoid, as evident by the bodycam video of her confronting the MTA police after they detained her son.

"My name is Sunny Hostin, and I’m one of the co-hosts of The View, and I’m a former federal prosecutor," the 57-year-old could be heard boasting to one officer.

She then told another, "That’s my son. He’s a Harvard graduate; he doesn’t have a criminal record." Moments later, she pleaded with the officer in a desperate attempt to dismiss the charges, "He's not a kid who's ever in trouble. It's an innocent mistake."