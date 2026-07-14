'The View' Co-Host Sunny Hostin Faces Backlash for Defending Son, 24, in Legal Letter After His Trespassing Violation — 'Such a Hypocrite Trying to Use Her Privilege'

Sunny used her full legal name and legal title, signing the letter "Asuncion Hostin, Esq." and made no mention of the fact that she works on ABC's politically charged daytime chatfest.

The TV personality didn't mention that she was also her client's mother, calling him "a 2025 Harvard University graduate with no criminal history or prior contact with the criminal justice system."

Sunny went on to argue in the letter that her 24-year-old client, an avid runner, was simply searching for a steep gravel hill to train on when he unknowingly wandered through an open gate. Because the only "No Trespassing" sign was obscured, she claimed Gabriel had no idea he had entered an active railroad right-of-way.

"While training on the hill, my client was approached by a police officer. The defendant called me immediately, and I arrived at the location within minutes," Sunny wrote, adding that the cop acknowledged the gate should have been closed.