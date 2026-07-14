Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Sunny Hostin

'The View' Co-Host Sunny Hostin Faces Backlash for Defending Son, 24, in Legal Letter After His Trespassing Violation — 'Such a Hypocrite Trying to Use Her Privilege'

Photo of Sunny and Gabe Hostin
Source: The View/YouTube; @gabe._.hostin/Instagram

Sunny Hostin is facing massive backlash for trying to get her son's trespassing case dismissed.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 14 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Sunny Hostin is facing brutal backlash for acting as her son Gabriel Hostin's attorney and pressuring a New York district attorney to dismiss trespassing charges against him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 57-year-old The View panelist's letter to Westchester County Assistant District Attorney Amanda Greene showed her pleading to drop the case while bragging about Gabriel's Ivy League background, and now Sunny is getting hit with intense criticism for appearing to use "celebrity privilege."

Article continues below advertisement

Sunny Hostin Referred to Her Son as 'My Client' in Letter to D.A.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Sunny and Gabe Hostin
Source: @gabe._.hostin/Instagram

Sunny Hostin wrote a lengthy letter to the Westchester County DA's office asking for the dismissal of her son's case.

Sunny used her full legal name and legal title, signing the letter "Asuncion Hostin, Esq." and made no mention of the fact that she works on ABC's politically charged daytime chatfest.

The TV personality didn't mention that she was also her client's mother, calling him "a 2025 Harvard University graduate with no criminal history or prior contact with the criminal justice system."

Sunny went on to argue in the letter that her 24-year-old client, an avid runner, was simply searching for a steep gravel hill to train on when he unknowingly wandered through an open gate. Because the only "No Trespassing" sign was obscured, she claimed Gabriel had no idea he had entered an active railroad right-of-way.

"While training on the hill, my client was approached by a police officer. The defendant called me immediately, and I arrived at the location within minutes," Sunny wrote, adding that the cop acknowledged the gate should have been closed.

Article continues below advertisement

Sunny Hostin Claims Her Son Made an 'Honest Mistake'

Photo of Sunny and Gabe Hostin
Source: @gabe._.hostin/Instagram

Sunny Hostin told the DA's office the 'incident resulted from an honest mistake rather than any criminal intent.'

"The officer further advised that he was intentionally issuing only a violation – not a criminal trespass charge – in order to deter others from entering the property," Sunny told the ADA, as her son was not arrested or taken to jail.

However, Sunny argued that he shouldn't face even a citation on his record.

Without naming Gabriel as her son, Sunny gushed, "My client has worked diligently to build an exemplary academic and personal record."

"Dismissal would avoid imposing unnecessary consequences on a young man who has demonstrated exceptional character and achievement and who poses no risk to the community," she said, later adding that "dismissal is appropriate in the interests of justice," in the case of what she called a "minor" mistake on Gabriel's part.

Gabriel is due in court on July 31 regarding the trespassing violation, unless the DA's office drops the case.

Article continues below advertisement

'Ignorance of the Law Is No Excuse'

Photo of Sunny Hostin
Source: The View/YouTube

Sunny Hostin was slammed over her letter to a D.A. urging a trespassing case against her son be dismissed.

Comments online accused Sunny of using her "privilege" to get her son off the hook.

"Ignorance of the law is no excuse. Sounds like someone looking for celebrity privilege," one person sneered, while a second wrote, "Such a hypocrite trying to use her privilege to get her son out of his trouble. He's grown; you should have taught him better."

"All railroad property is posted with no trespassing signs, including the gate that was open. He should have known better; besides, he ran to call his mommy, so he knew he was in the wrong," a third commenter scoffed.

"Maybe a good person, and maybe the charge is a bit much, but it is interesting that her 'NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW' doesn't apply here," a fourth person pointed out about how Sunny uses the term on The View to refer to her political enemies, including President Donald Trump and top Republicans.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Lauren Sánchez

Lauren Sanchez Freaks Out Over 'Cockroach' in News Studio in Resurfaced Clip — Years Before TV Star Married Billionaire Jeff Bezos

Taco Bell is being investigated amid an outbreak of 'explosive diarrhea'.

EXCLUSIVE: Taco Bell Under Investigation as 'Explosive Diarrhea' Parasite Widens and Health Officials Warn Symptoms Could 'Last For Weeks' and Even 'Relapse' Later On

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Sunny Hostin
Source: The View/YouTube

Sunny Hostin has said 'no one is above the law' numerous times when referring to Donald Trump.

Sunny crowed, "No one is above the law… You can't commit so many crimes and think that you are above the law, even if you are the president," when Trump was indicted in 2023 regarding a hush money case.

In June of that year, she repeated the claim on The View, gloating, "No one is above the law, and he's been indicted by the Federal government and by the State government as well," when referring to Trump

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.