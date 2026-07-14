Lauren Sanchez Freaks Out Over 'Cockroach' in News Studio in Resurfaced Clip — Years Before TV Star Married Billionaire Jeff Bezos

The Good Day L.A. clip appeared to date back to the mid-to-late 2000s, after Sánchez married powerhouse Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell in 2005, when her on-air weather segment was branded "Whitesell's Weather."

Dressed in a skin-tight long-sleeved dove gray minidress, Sánchez was describing, "By the way, this is what he's doing again today," as she bent over and mimicked making a golfing putt.

It was then that she saw what she believed to be a cockroach on the studio floor in front of her, and she let out a scream after pointing at it and running away in her high heels.

One of Sánchez's colleagues back at the news desk mocked her being terrified of an insect, sneering, "Yesterday I was facing sharks," about a prior segment.