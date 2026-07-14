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Home > News > Lauren Sanchez

Lauren Sanchez Freaks Out Over 'Cockroach' in News Studio in Resurfaced Clip — Years Before TV Star Married Billionaire Jeff Bezos

Photo of Lauren Sánchez
Source: MEGA; @laurensanchezbezos/Instagram

Lauren Sánchez shared a throwback clip of a freakout she had on live TV over a 'cockroach.'

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July 14 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

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Lauren Sánchez gave fans a rare look at her local TV news past, showing her having an on-air freakout after thinking she spotted a cockroach crawling toward her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Jeff Bezos' 56-year-old wife was a co-anchor/reporter at Los Angeles' Fox affiliate, KTTV, for 14 years, on and off, between 2003 and 2017, and showed off a clip of her filling in by doing the weather when a creepy-crawly bug came her way.

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Lauren Sánchez Was a Longtime L.A. Local News Personality

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Photo of Lauren Sánchez
Source: MEGA

Sánchez seen at an event in 2004, when she was a co-host on 'Good Day L.A.'

The Good Day L.A. clip appeared to date back to the mid-to-late 2000s, after Sánchez married powerhouse Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell in 2005, when her on-air weather segment was branded "Whitesell's Weather."

Dressed in a skin-tight long-sleeved dove gray minidress, Sánchez was describing, "By the way, this is what he's doing again today," as she bent over and mimicked making a golfing putt.

It was then that she saw what she believed to be a cockroach on the studio floor in front of her, and she let out a scream after pointing at it and running away in her high heels.

One of Sánchez's colleagues back at the news desk mocked her being terrified of an insect, sneering, "Yesterday I was facing sharks," about a prior segment.

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Lauren Sánchez Is Still Afraid of Cockroaches

Photo of Lauren Sánchez
Source: MEGA

Sánchez was a fixture at events around Hollywood in the aughts when she worked at a local TV news station.

Co-host Steve Edwards later showed that it was not a roach that terrorized Sánchez.

"How afraid can you be of a cricket?" he asked as the little thing sat on his suit sleeve and chirped.

"I just don't like them. I'm not afraid of them, I just don't like them," she replied.

However, Sánchez admitted that she has a real fear of pests today.

"Every once in a while, I had to fill in for the weather reporter... When people ask what I’m afraid of, I would always say not much. Turns out it’s cockroaches," the billionaire bride wrote in the caption.

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Lauren Sánchez's L.A. Fans Miss Seeing Her on TV

Photo of Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos
Source: MEGA

Sánchez married Amazon multibillionaire Bezos in 2025.

Fans flooded the comments, loving Sánchez's freakout, which she confirmed to one follower happened live on the air.

"That was funny! I actually remember this back in the day!" one L.A. viewer recalled about the cockroach incident.

"I miss seeing you on TV, Lauren," a second person commented.

"The only reason I watched FOX 11 news was for your segments in the morning," a third user told the former journalist.

"More of this, please," a fourth user asked about content from Sánchez's days in local TV news, while a fifth gushed, "I love it! Very relatable, oh my gosh, you're gorgeously funny!"

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Lauren Sánchez Returned to Good Day LA in 2026 as a Guest

Photo of Lauren Sánchez
Source: FOX 11 Los Angeles/YouTube

Sánchez returned to the show she used to co-host in March to promote her new children's book.

Sánchez signed off from Good Day L.A. in 2017, a year after launching aerial production company Black Ops Aviation. The venture proved life-changing when Bezos hired the company in 2018 to shoot footage for his Blue Origin space program.

The business relationship soon turned romantic, even though both were still married to other people. After divorcing their respective spouses, Sánchez and Bezos took their romance public at the 2019 Wimbledon men's final before the Amazon multibillionaire popped the question in May 2023. The couple capped off their whirlwind love story with a lavish, star-studded wedding in Venice, Italy, in June 2025.

Sánchez returned as a guest on Good Day L.A. in March to promote her children's book, The Fly Who Flew Under the Sea, while joking, "I feel like I should be reading the news" about being back at her old stomping ground.

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