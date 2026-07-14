Prince William Has 'No Plans' to End War With Estranged Brother Harry After Avoiding Duke on U.K. Return

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Prince of Wales, 44, has reportedly kept a wide berth from Harry, 41, and wife Meghan Markle , 44, who visited King Charles during their brief trip across the pond.

Prince William has "no plans" to end his feud with estranged brother Harry after avoiding the Duke on his U.K. return, according to a royal expert.

Prince William accepts why Charles had to meet with Harry, according to a royal expert.

Kinsey Schofield believes William "understands" why Charles, 77, has made efforts to meet with his U.S-based son, even if he would not have made the same choice himself, but the future king has no intention of reconnecting with his brother.

"He can appreciate that a father living with cancer wants to see his son and grandchildren, while still believing that Harry has not earned his way back into the family’s confidence," Schofield said.

She further noted that the William's "priority" at the moment is "protecting the institution he'll one day inherit."