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Home > Royals News > Prince William

Prince William Has 'No Plans' to End War With Estranged Brother Harry After Avoiding Duke on U.K. Return

picture of Prince William and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince William reportedly has 'no plans' to repair rift with estranged brother Prince Harry.

July 14 2026, Published 6:31 p.m. ET

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Prince William has "no plans" to end his feud with estranged brother Harry after avoiding the Duke on his U.K. return, according to a royal expert.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Prince of Wales, 44, has reportedly kept a wide berth from Harry, 41, and wife Meghan Markle, 44, who visited King Charles during their brief trip across the pond.

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'William Understands Why His Father Did It'

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picture of Prince William
Source: MEGA

Prince William accepts why Charles had to meet with Harry, according to a royal expert.

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Kinsey Schofield believes William "understands" why Charles, 77, has made efforts to meet with his U.S-based son, even if he would not have made the same choice himself, but the future king has no intention of reconnecting with his brother.

"He can appreciate that a father living with cancer wants to see his son and grandchildren, while still believing that Harry has not earned his way back into the family’s confidence," Schofield said.

She further noted that the William's "priority" at the moment is "protecting the institution he'll one day inherit."

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'Can Harry Be Trusted?'

picture of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince William reportedly still has reservations over his younger brother, Harry.

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Speaking to Page Six, Schofield said: "In his mind, the issue has never been whether Harry is family; it’s whether Harry can be trusted."

"One afternoon at Highgrove doesn’t answer that question," she added. "King Charles can afford to think about legacy. Prince William has to think about longevity."

Buckingham Palace confirmed last Friday that Harry, Meghan and their two children, Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, visited Charles and Queen Camilla at Highgrove House.

It’s the first time the King has seen his grandkids – at least the ones from Harry and Meghan – in more than four years.

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This 'Doesn't Erase the Past'

picture of King Charles
Source: MEGA

Charles should not forget what Harry has put him through, says royal expert.

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Schofield believes that even though they have reunited, this "doesn't erase the past."

"It doesn’t mean the Palace should forget everything that’s happened over the last six years," she suggested. "A father can forgive. A monarch still has to protect the Crown. … One meeting is easy. Rebuilding trust is extraordinarily difficult."

William and Harry have reportedly been estranged for years as they warred over their differences.

The Duke of Sussex opened up about their past disagreements in his 2023 memoir Spare, claiming his older brother was favored growing up. He even wrote about an alleged physical altercation that he claims occurred after William called his sister-in-law, Meghan, "difficult," "rude" and "abrasive."

"It all happened so fast," Harry penned. "So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor."

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picture of Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

Harry hopes Meghan making up with Kate Middleton could trigger a reconciliation with William.

RadarOnline.com recently told how Harry hoped to end his feud with William by asking Meghan to reach out to Kate Middleton.

He believes that if the frosty relationship between the sisters-in-law thaws, that may help ease the tension between himself and William.

"Harry’s been gently encouraging Meghan to make the first move because he genuinely believes Kate would be receptive if she’s open to sitting down and clearing the air," the source claimed. "He still has a huge amount of love and respect for Kate, and from everything they’ve shared over the years, he doesn’t think she’s someone who holds onto bitterness forever."

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