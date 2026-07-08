Prince Harry's Royal Peace Plan Exposed: Duke Wants Wife Meghan Markle to 'Clear the Air' With One Very Important Family Member

Despite Harry's bitter estrangement from William, he wrote lovingly about Middleton in his 2023 memoir, Spare.

"I liked my new sister-in-law. I felt she was more sister than in-law, the sister I've never had and always wanted, and I was pleased that she'd forever be standing by Willy's side," the prince wrote.

"She was a good match for my older brother. They made each other visibly happy, and therefore I was happy too," Harry continued of Middleton and William, who met and fell in love while students at Scotland's St. Andrews University in the early aughts.

The duke also called the Princess of Wales "carefree, sweet, and kind," and claimed he was able to connect with her “heavily disguised silly side."

However, Harry also portrayed Middleton as cool toward Markle in Spare, recalling an awkward moment when the future duchess asked to borrow her lip gloss, claiming the princess was "taken aback" by the request.

He further lifted the lid on the infamous bridesmaid dress fight before his 2018 royal wedding.