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Home > Royals News > Prince Harry

Prince Harry's Royal Peace Plan Exposed: Duke Wants Wife Meghan Markle to 'Clear the Air' With One Very Important Family Member

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry wants Meghan Markle to mend fences with one particular royal family member.

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July 8 2026, Published 5:59 p.m. ET

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Prince Harry has reportedly hatched a last-ditch plan to thaw his icy feud with Prince William and Kate Middleton, and it all hinges on Meghan Markle finally clearing the air with the Princess of Wales, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The two women have been locked in a frosty feud since Harry, 41, and Markle, 44, tied the knot in 2018. Now, the Duke of Sussex is reportedly urging the former Suits star to reach out to Middleton, 44, in a last-ditch bid to heal the fractured royal relationship.

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Prince Harry Still Has a 'Huge Amount of Love' for Kate Middleton

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Photo of Prince William, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry thinks Kate Middleton would be 'open' to 'clearing the air.'

"Harry’s been gently encouraging Meghan to make the first move because he genuinely believes Kate would be receptive if she’s open to sitting down and clearing the air," the source claimed.

"He still has a huge amount of love and respect for Kate, and from everything they’ve shared over the years, he doesn’t think she’s someone who holds onto bitterness forever," the insider continued.

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Meghan Markle Can Show She's 'Turning Over a New Leaf'

photo of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle made a joint appearance at the Wimbledon tennis tournament in 2018.

Harry is reportedly trying to be realistic about the situation after so many burned bridges between himself and the Waleses.

The source said he's "not kidding himself that it’s going to fix everything overnight, but he does think it could get the ball rolling in the right direction."

“Meghan agrees it’s worth trying because she knows making peace with Kate publicly would go a long way towards repairing her battered reputation and showing she’s serious about turning over a new leaf," the insider dished.

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Photo of Prince William, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

The meeting would need to be 'private' to avoid being seen as a PR stunt.

However, even if Middleton were somehow willing to meet with Markle after the bruising attacks leveled against her in the Sussexes' Oprah Winfrey interview, their Netflix tell-all series and Harry's other public revelations, any peace talks would almost certainly have to take place behind closed doors.

Any meeting "will need to be kept very private,” as Middleton would shudder at the thought of it “being used for PR" by the Sussexes, the source explained.

The insider also noted that Harry and Markle may have an ulterior motive for trying to get back in the good graces of the future king and queen, as it will be "crucial" to keeping their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles once William ascends to the throne.

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Prince Harry Was Once Close With Kate Middleton

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Photo of Prince William, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton,
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry previously called Kate Middleton 'the sister I always wanted.'

Despite Harry's bitter estrangement from William, he wrote lovingly about Middleton in his 2023 memoir, Spare.

"I liked my new sister-in-law. I felt she was more sister than in-law, the sister I've never had and always wanted, and I was pleased that she'd forever be standing by Willy's side," the prince wrote.

"She was a good match for my older brother. They made each other visibly happy, and therefore I was happy too," Harry continued of Middleton and William, who met and fell in love while students at Scotland's St. Andrews University in the early aughts.

The duke also called the Princess of Wales "carefree, sweet, and kind," and claimed he was able to connect with her “heavily disguised silly side."

However, Harry also portrayed Middleton as cool toward Markle in Spare, recalling an awkward moment when the future duchess asked to borrow her lip gloss, claiming the princess was "taken aback" by the request.

He further lifted the lid on the infamous bridesmaid dress fight before his 2018 royal wedding.

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