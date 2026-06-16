Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Lauren Sanchez

Jeff Bezos' Wife Lauren Sánchez Admits She Was Plagued by 'Fear' and 'Embarrassment' During TV Hosting Career — 'I Made a Lot of Mistakes on Air'

A photo of Lauren Sánchez
Source: MEGA

Lauren Sánchez's life took a 180 after meeting Jeff Bezos.

Profile Image

June 16 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Lauren Sánchez's career wasn't always filled with confidence, she confessed as she looked back on her "mistakes."

The wife of Jeff Bezos got candid as she shared bloopers from the early days of her television hosting career, RadarOnline.com can confirm. She wrote on Instagram, "I made a lot of mistakes on air. You can see me laugh and say oops. (A lot) But behind that smile? Fear. Embarrassment."

Article continues below advertisement

Lauren Sánchez Faced Criticism Over Her Mistakes

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
A photo of Lauren Sánchez
Source: MEGA

Sánchez is open about her struggles with dyslexia.

Article continues below advertisement

Further, Sánchez, who was recently ridiculed for dressing "inappropriately," reflected on the impact critics' opinions had on her at the time, especially when they claimed she "didn't deserve to be here." Sánchez, 56, added, "That one hurt."

Despite her internal struggle, though, Sánchez persevered and attempted not to let those critics see how it affected her. "I tried not to show it, and I just kept showing up every single day," she said.

With an air of optimism, she explained that she still isn't perfect, especially as she struggled with dyslexia as a kid. In reflection, Sánchez admitted she still messes up her words or rereads lines. However, she's no longer embarrassed.

She added, "Took me a long time to get here. If you or your kid is struggling with dyslexia, know this: you may learn differently, but different doesn’t mean less capable. Oops is the sound of progress."

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Rush to Offer Support

Article continues below advertisement

Sánchez's candor about dyslexia spurred support in her comments. One person reflected on their own struggles, "I struggle to pronounce certain words; I have to learn to memorize how people say certain vocabulary before I attempt to use them.

"But shocking, I grew up to be an alpha woman, I never allowed dyslexia to define me, graduated with a first class twice, now people don’t even know how I was able to manage it. Every day, my son still corrects me at home, pronouncing certain words."

Another wrote, "Everyone can learn from this, not just children. How is it so important not to let obstacles define one's life path or prevent one from achieving anything in life? This is especially important for adults, as it is more difficult to be a beginner or make a mistake, especially in a professional setting. It takes a lot of self-confidence to admit mistakes or cringe moments and to brush them off and move forward. It is the only way to truly grow in life."

Article continues below advertisement

Lauren Sánchez Remains Open About Dyslexia

A photo of Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos
Source: MEGA

Sánchez later married Bezos after her career flourished.

Article continues below advertisement

Sánchez's honesty about her dyslexia isn't anything new. In March, she shared a similar video, explaining her role as a news anchor taught her that dyslexia bleeds through in different ways at different times. After all, she didn't know she had the disorder until college.

She wrote, "I anchored the news for years. I stumbled a lot, because I have dyslexia. It never once stopped me. (I was embarrassed a lot, but it never stopped me.) To every kid who trips over their words… it doesn’t have to stop you either. Keep going."

READ MORE ON NEWS
J.D. Vance appeared on 'The View' on June 16.

J.D. Vance Scrambles to Defend Trump on 'The View' After Prez Claims 'I Love the Inflation': 'Are You His Interpreter or His Vice President?'

split image of Kai Trump and UFC White House

'Nepo Baby' Kai Trump Slammed After Sharing Tour of The Don's $60Million White House UFC Event — 'So Out of Touch and It Shows'

Article continues below advertisement

Diagnosing Dyslexia Changed Lauren Sánchez's Life

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

A photo of Lauren Sánchez
Source: MEGA

Sánchez discovered her dyslexia diagnosis in college.

During the This Is About Humanity's 5th Anniversary Soirée in 2023, Sánchez explained a professor helped her get tested for dyslexia when she was hesitant to sign up for the school's newspaper. At the time, she believed she couldn't write due to her difficulties with words.

By learning about her disorder, Sánchez saw her life improve. She went from a struggling student to ending school with a 3.8 GPA.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.