Jeff Bezos' Wife Lauren Sánchez Admits She Was Plagued by 'Fear' and 'Embarrassment' During TV Hosting Career — 'I Made a Lot of Mistakes on Air'

Further, Sánchez, who was recently ridiculed for dressing "inappropriately," reflected on the impact critics' opinions had on her at the time, especially when they claimed she "didn't deserve to be here." Sánchez, 56, added, "That one hurt."

Despite her internal struggle, though, Sánchez persevered and attempted not to let those critics see how it affected her. "I tried not to show it, and I just kept showing up every single day," she said.

With an air of optimism, she explained that she still isn't perfect, especially as she struggled with dyslexia as a kid. In reflection, Sánchez admitted she still messes up her words or rereads lines. However, she's no longer embarrassed.

She added, "Took me a long time to get here. If you or your kid is struggling with dyslexia, know this: you may learn differently, but different doesn’t mean less capable. Oops is the sound of progress."