Jeff Bezos' Wife Lauren Sánchez Admits She Was Plagued by 'Fear' and 'Embarrassment' During TV Hosting Career — 'I Made a Lot of Mistakes on Air'
June 16 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET
Lauren Sánchez's career wasn't always filled with confidence, she confessed as she looked back on her "mistakes."
The wife of Jeff Bezos got candid as she shared bloopers from the early days of her television hosting career, RadarOnline.com can confirm. She wrote on Instagram, "I made a lot of mistakes on air. You can see me laugh and say oops. (A lot) But behind that smile? Fear. Embarrassment."
Lauren Sánchez Faced Criticism Over Her Mistakes
Further, Sánchez, who was recently ridiculed for dressing "inappropriately," reflected on the impact critics' opinions had on her at the time, especially when they claimed she "didn't deserve to be here." Sánchez, 56, added, "That one hurt."
Despite her internal struggle, though, Sánchez persevered and attempted not to let those critics see how it affected her. "I tried not to show it, and I just kept showing up every single day," she said.
With an air of optimism, she explained that she still isn't perfect, especially as she struggled with dyslexia as a kid. In reflection, Sánchez admitted she still messes up her words or rereads lines. However, she's no longer embarrassed.
She added, "Took me a long time to get here. If you or your kid is struggling with dyslexia, know this: you may learn differently, but different doesn’t mean less capable. Oops is the sound of progress."
Fans Rush to Offer Support
Sánchez's candor about dyslexia spurred support in her comments. One person reflected on their own struggles, "I struggle to pronounce certain words; I have to learn to memorize how people say certain vocabulary before I attempt to use them.
"But shocking, I grew up to be an alpha woman, I never allowed dyslexia to define me, graduated with a first class twice, now people don’t even know how I was able to manage it. Every day, my son still corrects me at home, pronouncing certain words."
Another wrote, "Everyone can learn from this, not just children. How is it so important not to let obstacles define one's life path or prevent one from achieving anything in life? This is especially important for adults, as it is more difficult to be a beginner or make a mistake, especially in a professional setting. It takes a lot of self-confidence to admit mistakes or cringe moments and to brush them off and move forward. It is the only way to truly grow in life."
Lauren Sánchez Remains Open About Dyslexia
Sánchez's honesty about her dyslexia isn't anything new. In March, she shared a similar video, explaining her role as a news anchor taught her that dyslexia bleeds through in different ways at different times. After all, she didn't know she had the disorder until college.
She wrote, "I anchored the news for years. I stumbled a lot, because I have dyslexia. It never once stopped me. (I was embarrassed a lot, but it never stopped me.) To every kid who trips over their words… it doesn’t have to stop you either. Keep going."
Diagnosing Dyslexia Changed Lauren Sánchez's Life
During the This Is About Humanity's 5th Anniversary Soirée in 2023, Sánchez explained a professor helped her get tested for dyslexia when she was hesitant to sign up for the school's newspaper. At the time, she believed she couldn't write due to her difficulties with words.
By learning about her disorder, Sánchez saw her life improve. She went from a struggling student to ending school with a 3.8 GPA.