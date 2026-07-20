EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Inside Travis Scott's Brutal Brawl Inside New York's Swanky Zero Bond — And the Real Reason the Smackdown Started
July 20 2026, Published 6:41 p.m. ET
Travis Scott found himself in a scuffle Saturday night at the Raising Cane's Fanatics Fest event at Zero Bond in New York City.
The 35-year-old rapper allegedly became upset when he believed someone was recording him, a source exclusively told RadarOnline.com.
Travis Scott Seen 'Throwing Bottles'
"Him and his team were throwing bottles," the insider explained. "Apparently, Travis thought this guy was recording him and broke his video camera. The guy was NOT recording him. But he didn’t want to be seen. He was with Teyana Taylor."
When Scott spotted the camera, he allegedly "freaked out and broke the guy's camera."
Jordan Clarkson, a member of the New York Knicks, "was forced to jump in" and try to "diffuse it." The insider added, "Travis tried to fight the guy with the camera – and then Travis' team started throwing bottles."
Video footage captured the NBA star being thrown out of the fan fest's hottest party. Scott was reportedly booted from the venue as well.
50 Cent Left Club Amid Fight
The altercation caused a bit of tension across the party as other A-listers seemingly weren't loving what they were seeing.
Tate McRae, Alix Earle, Jake and Logan Paul were among those partying the night away. 50 Cent, who was on stage performing, apparently took the fight as a sign to dip.
The insider said, "50 Cent looked like he had no idea it was all going on until he got off the stage. He didn’t want anything to do with it, and left.”
Zero Bond Is for 'Members Only'
Zero Bond, a members-only venue in downtown Manhattan, hosts glitzy nights out regularly. However, the weekend was particularly stacked with athletes, musicians, and celebrities due to the mix of the World Cup Final at MetLife Stadium and the Fanatics Festival at the Javitz Center.
Their website reads, "Founded on the entrepreneurial values of New York City, Zero Bond is the essential gathering space for leaders and the change-makers. Made of an eclectic community of connectors and innovators across business, culture, media, politics, health, and sports. For whom we have re-imagined the member’s club experience."
Events at the space can range from performances to more subdued gatherings. However, one thing is for sure: they're no stranger to the stars.
Teyana Taylor by Scott's Side
Scott is currently single – at least as far as the public knows. The insider saw the SICKO MODE rapper hanging out with Taylor, who is known best for her R&B song Gonna Love Me.
It's unclear if the pair were simply hanging out as friends or something more.
In the past, Taylor, 35, has been a vocal advocate and defender of Scott, who received criticism after the deadly tragedy at his music festival Astroworld. He was accused of not taking care of his fans in the crowd or stopping his performance at signs of potentially unsafe conditions.
Taylor said in 2022, "There's videos of him stopping his shows. It's just, people are choosing whatever video they are choosing to choose to make it look as if he's not, but I've seen videos of him stopping the show."