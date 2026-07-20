EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Inside Travis Scott's Brutal Brawl Inside New York's Swanky Zero Bond — And the Real Reason the Smackdown Started

"Him and his team were throwing bottles," the insider explained. "Apparently, Travis thought this guy was recording him and broke his video camera. The guy was NOT recording him. But he didn’t want to be seen. He was with Teyana Taylor."

When Scott spotted the camera, he allegedly "freaked out and broke the guy's camera."

Jordan Clarkson, a member of the New York Knicks, "was forced to jump in" and try to "diffuse it." The insider added, "Travis tried to fight the guy with the camera – and then Travis' team started throwing bottles."

Video footage captured the NBA star being thrown out of the fan fest's hottest party. Scott was reportedly booted from the venue as well.