EXCLUSIVE: Jackie Kennedy's Final Night With JFK Revealed – First Lady 'Just Knew' She Had to Be With Him Before His Assassination

"Discovering the truth – that JFK suddenly was committed to Jackie and loved her more than ever right before his death – makes his assassination even more tragic," said an insider. "Jackie finally got what she always wanted – JFK's total devotion – and then was taken from her in the most violent way imaginable."

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Jack and his devoted wife were traveling in a motorcade through Dealey Plaza in Dallas, Texas, in support of his reelection bid when his life was snuffed out by sniper Lee Harvey Oswald on November 22, 1963.

One of the many haunting images from that day is of the somber widow – still clad in a pink Chanel suit splattered with JFK's blood – standing beside Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson as he's sworn in as her slain spouse's successor.

But hours earlier, Jackie had shared tender moments with JFK as they settled into Suite 850 in Fort Worth's Hotel Texas after an exhausting day of campaigning.

According to J. Randy Taraborrelli's book JFK: Public, Private, Secret, the first lady told her mother, Janet Lee Auchincloss, and stepbrother, Yusha, that she finally felt as though she'd found her momentum and grown into the role of her dynamic husband's political partner.

The trip to the Lone Star State was Jackie's first official domestic trip with Jack since he was voted into the Oval Office.

But sources say she initially wasn't eager to join JFK after remembering how she'd felt invisible during his days as a senator for the state of Massachusetts.