EXCLUSIVE: Joan Kennedy's Secret Pain Revealed – Ted's Ex 'Driven to Drink' and 'Pushed Over the Edge' by Betrayal, Booze and Secrets Before Her Death at 89

"Ted Kennedy and his family pushed her over the edge, and she was never able to come back from that," said one family insider. "They drove her to drink because she couldn't cope in the clan."

Sources said she was not built for life in the glare of the Kennedy political machine. After the assassinations of both his brothers – President John F. Kennedy in 1963 and Sen. Robert F. Kennedy five years later – the family looked to her husband to pick up the mantle.

"Rather than get mad or ask questions concerning the rumors about Ted and his girlfriends, or really stand up for myself at all, it was easier for me to just go and have a few drinks and calm myself down as if I weren't hurt or angry," she was quoted as saying in The Kennedy Wives.

Joan stood by young Sen. Teddy throughout his endless philandering to support the family's ambition – even when, in July 1969, he drove off a bridge on Chappaquiddick Island in Massachusetts with 28-year-old Mary Jo Kopechne in the car.